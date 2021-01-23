Gold prices start the week at 48,332 per 10 gram, fall to 48,861

IND USA
A salesman shows gold necklaces to a customer at a jewellery showroom in Kolkata in this file photo. (Reuters Photo)
Gold price was up in the national capital on Monday with a recovery in international prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:19 AM IST

Gold prices rose by 117 to 48,332 per 10 grams in Delhi on Monday but snapped its gain on Friday over a weak trend in the international market. The price of the precious metal rose in the national capital on Monday with a recovery in international prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at 48,215 per 10 grams in the previous trade. Silver also jumped by 541 to 64,657 per kg from 64,116 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee depreciated by 21 paise to 73.28 against the US dollar on Monday. In the international market, both gold and silver were trading in the green at $1,834 per ounce and $25 per ounce respectively.

On Tuesday, gold gained again following a rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. Gold gained 198 to 48,480 per 10 gram in the national capital. In the previous trade, it had closed at 48,282 per 10 gram.

Silver also marched higher by 1,008 to 65,340 per kilogram from 64,332 per kilogram in the last trade. Both gold and silver were quoting gains at $1,843 per ounce and $25.28 per ounce, respectively, in the international market.

Gold gained for the third day on Wednesday rising 347 to 48,758 per 10 gram in the national capital in line with rally in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at 48,411 per 10 gram. Silver also witnessed buying as it gained 606 to 65,814 per kg from 65,208 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were quoting with gains at $1,854 per ounce and $25.28 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices edged higher, reacting to US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's plans to fight the coronavirus-induced economic crisis with big spending," Navneet Damani, vice-president (commodities research) of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, told PTI.

According to HDFC Securities, gold price on Thursday jumped 575 to 49,125 per 10 gm in the national capital amid firm global market trend. The precious metal had closed at 48,550 per 10 gm in the previous trade. Silver also shot up by 1,227 to 66,699 per kg, compared to the previous close of 65,472.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat gold in Delhi rallied for the fourth consecutive day by 575 in line with surge in COMEX (New York-based commodity bourse) gold prices," HDFC Securities senior analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, according to PTI. Gold prices surged on easy monetary policy from major central banks, while the dollar headed for the fourth straight day decline on stimulus hopes, Patel added, according to the news agency.

Gold prices on Friday slipped by 263 to 48,861 per 10 grams in the national capital due to a weak trend in the international market, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at 49,124 per 10 gm in the previous session.

Silver prices also declined from 806 to 66,032 per kilogram, compared with the previous close of 66,838 per kg. Gold was trading weaker at $1,861 an ounce and silver was also down at $25.52 an ounce in the international market.

"Following weaker COMEX (New York-based commodity bourse), spot prices for 24 karat gold in Delhi lowered by 263 per 10 gm, pausing three-day winning streaks," a senior analyst of HDFC Securities was quoted as saying by PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

