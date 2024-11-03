Menu Explore
Gold Rate Today 03-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 03, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today : The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 80573.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 100100.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold has decreased on Sunday, currently standing at 8057.3 per gram, a reduction of 150.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is 7382.3 per gram, down by 190.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image



In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -1.3%, while in the past month, it has decreased by -4.49%. The silver rate is currently 100100.0 per kilogram, reflecting an increase of 100.0.



Gold rate in Delhi: The gold rate in Delhi today is 80573.0 for 10 grams. On the previous day, 02-11-2024, the price was 81513.0 for 10 grams, and one week ago, on 28-10-2024, it was 80453.0 for 10 grams.



Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is 100100.0 per kilogram. On 02-11-2024, the price was 103000.0 per kilogram, and last week, on 28-10-2024, it was 101000.0 per kilogram.



Gold rate in Chennai: The gold rate in Chennai today is 80421.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, 02-11-2024, was 81361.0 for 10 grams, and last week, on 28-10-2024, it was 80301.0 for 10 grams.



Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is 108700.0 per kilogram. The previous day's price on 02-11-2024 was 111600.0 per kilogram, and last week, on 28-10-2024, it was 109600.0 per kilogram.



Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai today is 80427.0 for 10 grams. The price was 81367.0 on 02-11-2024, and 80307.0 on 28-10-2024.



Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is 99400.0 per kilogram. The price was 102300.0 on 02-11-2024, and 100300.0 on 28-10-2024.



Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is 80425.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, 02-11-2024, was 81365.0 for 10 grams, and last week, on 28-10-2024, it was 80305.0 for 10 grams.



Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is 100900.0 per kilogram. The previous day's price on 02-11-2024 was 103800.0 per kilogram, and last week, on 28-10-2024, it was 101800.0 per kilogram.



The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 78830.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of 0.51 at the time of publishing. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at 99827.0 per kilogram, up by 1.046 at the time of publishing.



Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers. Key elements affecting prices include global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international factors such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly impact gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates
