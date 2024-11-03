Gold Rate Today 03-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold has decreased on Sunday, currently standing at ₹8057.3 per gram, a reduction of ₹150.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is ₹7382.3 per gram, down by ₹190.0. Gold silver image





In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -1.3%, while in the past month, it has decreased by -4.49%. The silver rate is currently ₹100100.0 per kilogram, reflecting an increase of ₹100.0.





Gold rate in Delhi: The gold rate in Delhi today is ₹80573.0 for 10 grams. On the previous day, 02-11-2024, the price was ₹81513.0 for 10 grams, and one week ago, on 28-10-2024, it was ₹80453.0 for 10 grams.





Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹100100.0 per kilogram. On 02-11-2024, the price was ₹103000.0 per kilogram, and last week, on 28-10-2024, it was ₹101000.0 per kilogram.





Gold rate in Chennai: The gold rate in Chennai today is ₹80421.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, 02-11-2024, was ₹81361.0 for 10 grams, and last week, on 28-10-2024, it was ₹80301.0 for 10 grams.





Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹108700.0 per kilogram. The previous day's price on 02-11-2024 was ₹111600.0 per kilogram, and last week, on 28-10-2024, it was ₹109600.0 per kilogram.





Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai today is ₹80427.0 for 10 grams. The price was ₹81367.0 on 02-11-2024, and ₹80307.0 on 28-10-2024.





Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹99400.0 per kilogram. The price was ₹102300.0 on 02-11-2024, and ₹100300.0 on 28-10-2024.





Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹80425.0 for 10 grams. The price yesterday, 02-11-2024, was ₹81365.0 for 10 grams, and last week, on 28-10-2024, it was ₹80305.0 for 10 grams.





Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹100900.0 per kilogram. The previous day's price on 02-11-2024 was ₹103800.0 per kilogram, and last week, on 28-10-2024, it was ₹101800.0 per kilogram.





The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹78830.0 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of ₹0.51 at the time of publishing. The silver May 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹99827.0 per kilogram, up by ₹1.046 at the time of publishing.





Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers. Key elements affecting prices include global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international factors such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly impact gold rates in the Indian market.