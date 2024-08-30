 Gold Rate Today 30-08-2024: Check latest prices in your city - Hindustan Times
Gold Rate Today 30-08-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 30, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today : The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 74233.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 85160.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate increased on Friday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7423.3 per gm, up by 893.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 6799.8 per gm, up by 819.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -0.76%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -2.95%. The silver rate is 85160.0 per kg, down by 20.0.

Gold rate in Delhi
Gold rate in Delhi today is 74233.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 29-08-2024, the price of gold was 73269.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 24-08-2024 was 72710.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi
Silver rate in Delhi today is 85160.0/Kg. Yesterday on 29-08-2024, the price of silver was 86220.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 24-08-2024 was 84780.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai
Gold rate in Chennai today is 73225.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 29-08-2024, the price of gold was 73628.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 24-08-2024 was 72567.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai
Silver rate in Chennai today is 85240.0/Kg. Yesterday on 29-08-2024, the price of silver was 86130.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 24-08-2024 was 84700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai
Gold rate in Mumbai today is 73225.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 29-08-2024, the price of gold was 73987.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 24-08-2024 was 73281.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai
Silver rate in Mumbai today is 85160.0/Kg. Yesterday on 29-08-2024, the price of silver was 86220.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 24-08-2024 was 84780.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata
Gold rate in Kolkata today is 73081.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 29-08-2024, the price of gold was 72982.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 24-08-2024 was 73138.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata
Silver rate in Kolkata today is 85160.0/Kg. Yesterday on 29-08-2024, the price of silver was 86220.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 24-08-2024 was 84780.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at -2.0E7 per 10 gm, down by 1408054.945 at the time of publishing.

The silver September 2024 MCX futures were trading at 84349.0 per kg, down by 0.616 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

