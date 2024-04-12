Gold, silver price on April 12, 2024: Check latest rates

Gold, silver prices on April 12: Gold and silver prices recorded a hike on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) today (April 12). Gold futures stood at ₹72,423 per 10 grams on the MCX after recording a jump of ₹779- 1.09 per cent. The previous close was recorded at ₹71,644. Silver futures witnessed a rise of ₹1020- 1.23 per cent- as it retailed at ₹83,867 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of ₹82,847. Gold, silver price on April 12: Check latest prices of gold and silver on April 12, 2024.

Gold, silver price in international markets on April 12

Gold prices scaled to a record high amid geopolitical tensions which experts believe has resulted in a boost in demand for the yellow metal. US economic data failed to dampen gold's allure, news agency Reuters reported, as spot gold was up by 0.6 per cent at $2,386.38 per ounce, while US gold futures rose 1.3 per cent at $2,403.90 per ounce.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Spot silver rose 0.7 per cent to $28.66 per ounce as per the news agency.

Gold prices in major cities in India

Gold and silver prices in India depend on several factor. These include the value of rupee against the dollar as well how global demand and rates are playing out. Here are the prices of gold and silver in major cities on April 12, 2024:

Gold price in New Delhi: ₹66,360 per 10 grams, 22 carats

Silver price in New Delhi: ₹84,900 per kg

Gold price in Mumbai: ₹66,210

Silver price in Mumbai: ₹84,900

Gold price in Kolkata: ₹66,210

Silver price in Kolkata: ₹84,900

Gold price in Chennai: ₹67,260

Silver price in Chennai: ₹88,400