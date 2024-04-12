Gold, silver price on April 12, 2024: Check latest rates
Gold, silver price on April 12: Here are the prices of gold and silver in major cities on April 12, 2024
Gold, silver prices on April 12: Gold and silver prices recorded a hike on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) today (April 12). Gold futures stood at ₹72,423 per 10 grams on the MCX after recording a jump of ₹779- 1.09 per cent. The previous close was recorded at ₹71,644. Silver futures witnessed a rise of ₹1020- 1.23 per cent- as it retailed at ₹83,867 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of ₹82,847.
Gold, silver price in international markets on April 12
Read more: World's largest renewable energy park- 5 times bigger than Paris- now in India. There's a Gautam Adani connection
Gold prices scaled to a record high amid geopolitical tensions which experts believe has resulted in a boost in demand for the yellow metal. US economic data failed to dampen gold's allure, news agency Reuters reported, as spot gold was up by 0.6 per cent at $2,386.38 per ounce, while US gold futures rose 1.3 per cent at $2,403.90 per ounce.
Spot silver rose 0.7 per cent to $28.66 per ounce as per the news agency.
Read more: Bharti Hexacom listing: Bharti Hexacom shares debut at 32% premium over IPO price
Gold prices in major cities in India
Gold and silver prices in India depend on several factor. These include the value of rupee against the dollar as well how global demand and rates are playing out. Here are the prices of gold and silver in major cities on April 12, 2024:
Read more: Q4 results today: TCS, Anand Rathi and 2 other companies to post earnings
Gold price in New Delhi: ₹66,360 per 10 grams, 22 carats
Silver price in New Delhi: ₹84,900 per kg
Gold price in Mumbai: ₹66,210
Silver price in Mumbai: ₹84,900
Gold price in Kolkata: ₹66,210
Silver price in Kolkata: ₹84,900
Gold price in Chennai: ₹67,260
Silver price in Chennai: ₹88,400
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs