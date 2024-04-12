 Gold, silver price on April 12, 2024: Check latest rates - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Gold, silver price on April 12, 2024: Check latest rates

ByHT News Desk
Apr 12, 2024 10:45 AM IST

Gold, silver price on April 12: Here are the prices of gold and silver in major cities on April 12, 2024

Gold, silver prices on April 12: Gold and silver prices recorded a hike on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) today (April 12). Gold futures stood at 72,423 per 10 grams on the MCX after recording a jump of 779- 1.09 per cent. The previous close was recorded at 71,644. Silver futures witnessed a rise of 1020- 1.23 per cent- as it retailed at 83,867 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of 82,847.

Gold, silver price on April 12: Check latest prices of gold and silver on April 12, 2024.
Gold, silver price on April 12: Check latest prices of gold and silver on April 12, 2024.

Gold, silver price in international markets on April 12

Read more: World's largest renewable energy park- 5 times bigger than Paris- now in India. There's a Gautam Adani connection

Gold prices scaled to a record high amid geopolitical tensions which experts believe has resulted in a boost in demand for the yellow metal. US economic data failed to dampen gold's allure, news agency Reuters reported, as spot gold was up by 0.6 per cent at $2,386.38 per ounce, while US gold futures rose 1.3 per cent at $2,403.90 per ounce.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Spot silver rose 0.7 per cent to $28.66 per ounce as per the news agency.

Read more: Bharti Hexacom listing: Bharti Hexacom shares debut at 32% premium over IPO price

Gold prices in major cities in India

Gold and silver prices in India depend on several factor. These include the value of rupee against the dollar as well how global demand and rates are playing out. Here are the prices of gold and silver in major cities on April 12, 2024:

Read more: Q4 results today: TCS, Anand Rathi and 2 other companies to post earnings

Gold price in New Delhi: 66,360 per 10 grams, 22 carats

Silver price in New Delhi: 84,900 per kg

Gold price in Mumbai: 66,210

Silver price in Mumbai: 84,900

Gold price in Kolkata: 66,210

Silver price in Kolkata: 84,900

Gold price in Chennai: 67,260

Silver price in Chennai: 88,400

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Gold, silver price on April 12, 2024: Check latest rates
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On