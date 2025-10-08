Gold, Silver Price Today | Check gold rate per 10 gm, silver rate per kg in your city today

Gold and silver prices continued their upward march in India today, tracking global cues where the bullion scaled $4,000/ounce peak for the first time. Gold prices have smashed past the $4,000/ounce mark for the first time. (AFP)

Gold Price In India Today Gold price in India rose for the third consecutive day, gaining ₹2,600 to hit a fresh record high of ₹1,26,600 per 10 grams in New Delhi. The yellow metal has added ₹6,000 in the past three days.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold of 99.9% purity had closed ₹700 higher at ₹1,24,000 per 10 grams on Tuesday, a day after registering a steep surge of ₹2,700 on Monday.

On Wednesday, the yellow metal of 99.5% purity appreciated by ₹2,600 to touch an all-time high of ₹1,26,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) in the local bullion market. It had settled at ₹1,23,400 per 10 grams in the previous market session.