Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Gold, Silver Price Today | Check gold rate per 10 gm, silver rate per kg in your city today

    Gold prices surged 2,600 to record high of 1,26,600 per 10 grams. Silver prices rose 3,000 to trade near record high of 1,57,000 per kg.

    Published on: Oct 8, 2025 6:45 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Gold and silver prices continued their upward march in India today, tracking global cues where the bullion scaled $4,000/ounce peak for the first time.

    Gold prices have smashed past the $4,000/ounce mark for the first time. (AFP)
    Gold prices have smashed past the $4,000/ounce mark for the first time. (AFP)

    Gold Price In India Today

    Gold price in India rose for the third consecutive day, gaining 2,600 to hit a fresh record high of 1,26,600 per 10 grams in New Delhi. The yellow metal has added 6,000 in the past three days.

    According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold of 99.9% purity had closed 700 higher at 1,24,000 per 10 grams on Tuesday, a day after registering a steep surge of 2,700 on Monday.

    On Wednesday, the yellow metal of 99.5% purity appreciated by 2,600 to touch an all-time high of 1,26,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) in the local bullion market. It had settled at 1,23,400 per 10 grams in the previous market session.

    CityGold Rate Per 10 Gm
    New Delhi 1,22,103
    Mumbai 1,22,057
    Kolkata 1,22,055
    Chennai 1,22,211
    Bengaluru 1,22,045
    Pune 1,22,063
    Ahmedabad 1,22,111
    Hyderabad 1,20,809

    Silver Price In India Today

    Silver prices in India surged by 3,000 to trade near its record high at 1,57,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes) on Wednesday. The white metal had ended at 1,54,000 per kg on Tuesday.

    The white metal had hit a record high of 1,57,400 per kilogram on Monday.

    Globally, spot silver rose more than 2% to hit a high of $48.99 per ounce.

    CitySilver Rate Per Kg
    Ahmedabad 1,08,800
    Bangalore 1,09,200
    Chennai 1,20,700
    Delhi 1,10,200
    Hyderabad 1,21,400
    Mumbai 1,11,500
    Pune 1,12,500
    Kolkata 1,11,000

    Bullion's Bull Run

    Gold prices smashed through $4,000 an ounce for the first time, as concerns over the US economy and a government shutdown added fresh momentum to a scorching rally.

    It’s a milestone for bullion, which traded below $2,000 just two years ago, with returns that now outstrip those for equities this century. The gold price has jumped more than 50% this year in the face of uncertainties over global trade, the US Federal Reserve’s independence and US fiscal stability.

    ALSO READ | India Gold ETFs clock highest monthly inflows amid gold-price surge

    Heightened geopolitical tensions have also boosted demand for haven assets this year, while central banks have continued to buy the precious metal at an elevated pace.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/Gold, Silver Price Today | Check Gold Rate Per 10 Gm, Silver Rate Per Kg In Your City Today
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes