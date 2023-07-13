Home / Business / Gold and silver prices on July 13: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices on July 13: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 13, 2023 10:24 AM IST

Prices have increased for both 22 and 24K gold, and for silver as well.

On Thursday, gold is costlier as compared to the previous day. According to the Goodreturns website, the prices of 22-carat (K) gold have increased by 35 per gram. Accordingly, for one gram, customers must pay 5500, as against 5465 on Wednesday. On the other hand, eight gram of 22K gold is at 44,000, up from 43,720 yesterday. Similarly, 10 gram and 100 gram are available for 55,000 and 5,55,000, respectively.

Representational Image
Representational Image

The rates for 24K gold, meanwhile, have seen a rise of 38 per gram. Buyers must, therefore, pay 6,000 for one gram, 48,000 for eight gram, 60,000 for 10 gram, and 6,00,000 for 100 gram.

City22K Gold (price per 10 gram)24K Gold (price per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 55,050 60,050
Bengaluru 55,000 60,000
Chennai 55,000 60,000
Delhi 55,150 60,150
Hyderabad 55,000 60,000
Kolkata 55,000 60,000
Mumbai 55,000 60,000

It must be noted, however, that the prices given above are only indicative, and do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact rates, people must contact their local jeweller.

Silver prices on July 13

The rates for silver are up by 2 per gram, as per Goodreturns. Therefore, one gram of the metal is at 75.60, eight gram at 604.80, 10 gram at 756, 100 gram at 7560, and 1 kilogram at 75,600.

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 756
Bengaluru 745
Chennai 795
Delhi 756
Hyderabad 795
Kolkata 756
Mumbai 756
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

