Gold and silver prices on July 13: Check latest rates in your city

On Thursday, gold is costlier as compared to the previous day. According to the Goodreturns website, the prices of 22-carat (K) gold have increased by ₹35 per gram. Accordingly, for one gram, customers must pay ₹5500, as against ₹5465 on Wednesday. On the other hand, eight gram of 22K gold is at ₹44,000, up from ₹43,720 yesterday. Similarly, 10 gram and 100 gram are available for ₹55,000 and ₹5,55,000, respectively. Representational Image

The rates for 24K gold, meanwhile, have seen a rise of ₹38 per gram. Buyers must, therefore, pay ₹6,000 for one gram, ₹48,000 for eight gram, ₹60,000 for 10 gram, and ₹6,00,000 for 100 gram.

City 22K Gold (price per 10 gram) 24K Gold (price per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 55,050 ₹ 60,050 Bengaluru ₹ 55,000 ₹ 60,000 Chennai ₹ 55,000 ₹ 60,000 Delhi ₹ 55,150 ₹ 60,150 Hyderabad ₹ 55,000 ₹ 60,000 Kolkata ₹ 55,000 ₹ 60,000 Mumbai ₹ 55,000 ₹ 60,000

It must be noted, however, that the prices given above are only indicative, and do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact rates, people must contact their local jeweller.

Silver prices on July 13

The rates for silver are up by ₹2 per gram, as per Goodreturns. Therefore, one gram of the metal is at ₹75.60, eight gram at ₹604.80, 10 gram at ₹756, 100 gram at ₹7560, and 1 kilogram at ₹75,600.

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 756 Bengaluru ₹ 745 Chennai ₹ 795 Delhi ₹ 756 Hyderabad ₹ 795 Kolkata ₹ 756 Mumbai ₹ 756

