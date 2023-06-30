Home / Business / Gold, Silver prices in India: Check latest rates of your city on June 30

Gold, Silver prices in India: Check latest rates of your city on June 30

ByHT News Desk
Jun 30, 2023 11:58 AM IST

Gold and silver rates: 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at ₹54,100 in Delhi on Friday.

Gold prices in India saw a moderate gain of 10 per gram on Friday with a gram of 22-carat gold costing 5,395, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of eight grams and 10 grams of the gold are 43, 160 and 53,950 respectively.

The price of 24-carat gold saw a gain of 10 per gram. One gram of 24k gold is priced at 5,885 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at 47,080 and 58,850 respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of silver declined by 500 per kg on Friday. One kg of silver is costing 71,400, Goodreturns said.

CityGold (Rs/10 gram)Silver (Rs/1 kg)
Delhi54,10071,400
Mumbai53,95071,400
Chennai54,30074,800
Kolkata53,95071,400

Gold prices in India are gathered from reputable jewellers. They are determined by a variety of factors such as global demand, currency, interest rates, and government regulations. It is also affected by foreign variables such as global economic development, dollar strength against other currencies, and so on.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

