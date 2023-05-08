Gold, silver prices on May 8: Check rates in your city

On Wednesday, the rates of gold remained unchanged over the previous day, while those for silver remained unchanged. According to the Goodreturns website, the price of one gram of 22 carat (k) gold was at ₹5,649. Similarly, eight and 10 grams of 22k gold were at ₹45,192 and ₹56,490 respectively. Gold, silver prices today at May 8.

For 24k of the metal, too, the rates remained same at ₹6,163 for one gram, and ₹6,16,300 for 100 grams of gold.

CITY GOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/10 GRAM) SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM) DELHI ₹ 56,750 ₹ 781 MUMBAI ₹ 56,600 ₹ 781 KOLKATA ₹ 56,600 ₹ 781 CHENNAI ₹ 56,600 ₹ 827 BENGALURU ₹ 56,650 ₹ 827

Customers should keep in mind that the prices listed above do not include GST, TCS, or other taxes. To find out the final cost, contact your local jewellers.

Silver prices

The silver rates, on the other hand, have a marginal gained from yesterday. This means that one gram of silver can be bought for ₹78.10, than at ₹77.70 on Sunday, and eight and ten grams of the metal for ₹624.80 and ₹781, respectively.

In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, therefore, one gram of silver is at ₹781, and at ₹827 in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON