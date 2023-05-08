Home / Business / Gold, silver prices on May 8: Check rates in your city

Gold, silver prices on May 8: Check rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
May 08, 2023 10:46 AM IST

Gold and silver prices: 10 grams of 22 carat gold remains to be priced at ₹56,750. Silver trades at Rs781 per 10 grams.

On Wednesday, the rates of gold remained unchanged over the previous day, while those for silver remained unchanged. According to the Goodreturns website, the price of one gram of 22 carat (k) gold was at 5,649. Similarly, eight and 10 grams of 22k gold were at 45,192 and 56,490 respectively.

Gold, silver prices today at May 8.
Gold, silver prices today at May 8.

For 24k of the metal, too, the rates remained same at 6,163 for one gram, and 6,16,300 for 100 grams of gold.

CITYGOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/10 GRAM)SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM)
DELHI 56,750 781
MUMBAI 56,600 781
KOLKATA 56,600 781
CHENNAI 56,600 827
BENGALURU 56,650 827

Customers should keep in mind that the prices listed above do not include GST, TCS, or other taxes. To find out the final cost, contact your local jewellers.

Silver prices

The silver rates, on the other hand, have a marginal gained from yesterday. This means that one gram of silver can be bought for 78.10, than at 77.70 on Sunday, and eight and ten grams of the metal for 624.80 and 781, respectively.

In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, therefore, one gram of silver is at 781, and at 827 in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
gold price in india silver rate today
gold price in india silver rate today
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out