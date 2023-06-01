Gold, silver prices on June 1: Check latest rates in your city
Gold, silver prices: Meanwhile, the prices of silver witnessed a decline from the previous day's figures.
The price of gold rose marginally on Thursday with the cost of one gram of 22 carat gold increasing to ₹5,586 from yesterday’s ₹5,585, as per the figures released by Goodreturns. Accordingly, the prices of eight grams and 10 grams of 22K gold also increased by ₹8 and ₹10 to ₹44,688 and ₹55,860 from the previous day figures, respectively.
The price of 24 carat gold also recorded an increase on Thursday with one gram of 24-carat gold being priced at ₹6,094 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹48,752 and ₹60,940 respectively.
Meanwhile, the prices of silver witnessed a decline from the previous day's figures. A gram of silver is priced at ₹72.80, down by ₹4, while, the price of eight grams of silver stood at ₹582.40. Ten grams of silver is available at ₹728, down by ₹40, while one kg of silver will cost ₹72,800, Goodreturns said.
|CITY
|GOLD 22K (Rs/10 GRAM)
|SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM)
|DELHI
|56,010
|728
|MUMBAI
|55,860
|728
|KOLKATA
|55,860
|728
|CHENNAI
|56,460
|768
|BENGALURU
|55,910
|720
Last month, the 22k gold achieved the highest rate of ₹57,200 on May 5, while 24k of gold was priced at ₹62,400 on the same day. The lowest rate in the month for 22k gold was recorded at ₹55,450 on May 30 while 24k gold was priced at ₹60,490 on the same day.