Gold, silver prices on May 17: Check latest rates in your city
Find out the rates for 22K and 24K gold, as well as silver, for the fourth day of the week.
Gold prices on Wednesday have reduced after being steady for last two days. After a reduction of ₹450, cost of ten gram of 22K gold has come down to ₹56,750. Similarly, the price of ten gram of 24K gold settled at ₹61,910 after a reduction of ₹490.
Goodreturns website showed that the price of 24K gold per gram in India today is Rs6,142 and 22K gold is priced at ₹5,630.
Similarly, silver price has also reduced as compared with yesterday. The cost of 100 gram silver is ₹7,460.
The precious metal gold is considered a hedge against inflation.
A look at rates gold and silver rates in major Indian cities:
|Cities
|Gold (24K/10gram)
|Silver (per 10 gram)
|Delhi
|₹61,570
|₹746
|Mumbai
|₹61,420
|₹746
|Kolkata
|₹61,420
|₹746
|Chennai
|₹61,850
|₹782
|Bengaluru
|₹61,470
|₹782
|Lucknow
|₹61,570
|₹746
|Patna
|₹61,470
|₹746
|Hyderabad
|₹61,420
|₹782
In the US market, gold prices steadied on Wednesday with gains capped by a firmer dollar, as investors fretted over prolonged U.S. debt-limit negotiations.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,988.29 per ounce U.S. gold futures steadied at $1,992.20.