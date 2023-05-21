Home / Business / Gold, silver prices on May 21: Check latest rates in your city

Gold, silver prices on May 21: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk | Written by Shobhit Gupta
May 21, 2023 07:32 AM IST

In India, the gold prices are sourced from reputed jewellers and are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies.

The price of gold rose on Sunday with the cost of one gram of 22 carat gold increasing to 5,630 from yesterday’s 5,580, as per the figures released by Goodreturns. Accordingly, the prices of eight grams and 10 grams of 22K gold also increased to 45,040 and 56,300 from the previous day figures, respectively.

The price of 24 carat gold also recorded an increase on Sunday.

The price of 24 carat gold also recorded an increase on Sunday with one gram of 24-carat gold being priced at 6,142 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at 49,136 and 61,420 respectively.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver also witnessed an increase from the previous day's figures. A gram of silver is priced at 75.30 while, the price of eight grams of silver stood at 602.40. Ten grams of silver is available at 753 while one kg of silver will cost 75,300, Goodreturns said.

CITYGOLD 22K (Rs/10 GRAM)SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM)
CHENNAI56,800753
MUMBAI56,300753
DELHI56,450790
KOLKATA56,300790
BENGALURU56,350790

Last month, the 22k gold achieved the highest rate of 56,650 on April 14, while 24k of gold was priced at 61,800 on the same day. The lowest rate in the month for 22k gold was recorded at 54,700 on April 3 while 24k gold was priced at 59,670 on the same day.

gold silver rate today
