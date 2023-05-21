Gold, silver prices on May 21: Check latest rates in your city

The price of gold rose on Sunday with the cost of one gram of 22 carat gold increasing to ₹5,630 from yesterday’s ₹5,580, as per the figures released by Goodreturns. Accordingly, the prices of eight grams and 10 grams of 22K gold also increased to ₹45,040 and ₹56,300 from the previous day figures, respectively. The price of 24 carat gold also recorded an increase on Sunday.

The price of 24 carat gold also recorded an increase on Sunday with one gram of 24-carat gold being priced at ₹6,142 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹49,136 and ₹61,420 respectively.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver also witnessed an increase from the previous day's figures. A gram of silver is priced at ₹75.30 while, the price of eight grams of silver stood at ₹602.40. Ten grams of silver is available at ₹753 while one kg of silver will cost ₹75,300, Goodreturns said.

CITY GOLD 22K (Rs/10 GRAM) SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM) CHENNAI 56,800 753 MUMBAI 56,300 753 DELHI 56,450 790 KOLKATA 56,300 790 BENGALURU 56,350 790

In India, the gold prices are sourced from reputed jewellers and are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies.

Last month, the 22k gold achieved the highest rate of ₹56,650 on April 14, while 24k of gold was priced at ₹61,800 on the same day. The lowest rate in the month for 22k gold was recorded at ₹54,700 on April 3 while 24k gold was priced at ₹59,670 on the same day.

