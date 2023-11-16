close_game
News / Business / Gold, silver trades flat. Find latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Nov 16, 2023 09:15 AM IST

Gold and silver prices: 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹56,100 in Delhi on Thursday.

The price of gold remained steady on Thursday. The rate for 22-carat gold stood firm at 5,595 per gram. The larger quantities, such as 8 grams and 10 grams, were priced at 44,760 and 55,950 respectively. Also, the cost for 100 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at 5,59,500. Meanwhile, 24-carat gold is priced at 6,104 per gram.

Gold and silver prices(ANI)
Silver price maintained the same trend with one kilogram of silver registering a nationwide cost of 74,700.

CityGold (Rs/10 grams)Silver ( /kg)
Chennai56,45077,700
Mumbai55,95074,700
Delhi56,10074,700
Kolkata55,95074,700

These price fluctuations are influenced by an array of factors, with input from reputable jewellers being a key component. Factors such as global gold demand, currency valuesin various nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations related to gold trade all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar in relation to other currencies, exert their influence on gold prices within the Indian market.

Thursday, November 16, 2023
