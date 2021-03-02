Goldman raises 12-month commodities returns forecast to 15.5%
Goldman Sachs Commodities Research has raised its forecast for returns on commodities to 15.5% over the next 12 months and said they remained the best inflation hedge.
The Wall Street bank also forecast returns of 6.2% and 15.1% on commodities over three- and six-months respectively on the S&P/GSCI Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (GSCI) in a note dated Monday.
Spot-priced commodities have benefited from higher-than-anticipated economic activity as it has created sharp deficits regardless of the growth rate, Goldman said.
In January, the bank had forecast returns of 5.8%, 9.5% and 10.2% on commodities over three-, six- and 12-month periods, respectively.
Goldman said it saw a return of 19.3% for energy, 19.1% for industrial metals, 15% for precious metals, 4.8% for agriculture and a negative 0.6% return on livestock over the 12-month period.
It said the pandemic represented a structural shift in the way governments interact with the economy and commodity demand would be further boosted by redistributional and environmental policies, as well as supply chain initiatives.
"Diversification out of fixed income into gold can continue, especially if the focus around inflation overshoot risks increases," it said.
The bank added real rates were unlikely to return to pre-crisis levels for a long time due to residual slack in the economy and a dovish change in the reaction function of the Federal Reserve.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex ends 447 points up, Nifty settles above 14,900
- Sensex ends 447 points up, Nifty settles above 14,900
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With 209 billionaires, India ranks third in 10th Hurun Global Rich List 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foreign Investors Forum urge relaxation of tax norms for foreign nationals India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian economy on 'upswing,' says ex-NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
85% of Indian women miss out on a raise, promotion because of gender: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goldman raises 12-month commodities returns forecast to 15.5%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Walmart's Flipkart expands grocery sales to more Indian cities
- Flipkart has already expanded online grocery sales to more than 50 Indian cities and intends to reach over 70 locations in the next six months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dublin is top relocation spot for finance firms leaving London after Brexit
- Three dozen financial services firms are considering moving some UK operations to the Irish capital, or have already done so.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Volvo cars to go electric-only and shift sales online from 2030
- With the support of its Chinese owners, Volvo has ramped up investment in electric cars since 2017
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MTAR Technologies IPO opens tomorrow: 10 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBOE seeks approval from US Security & Exchange commission to list Bitcoin ETF
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee surges 24 paise to 73.31 against US dollar in early trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Privatisation: Govt gets multiple bids for Shipping corporation of India's
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disinvestment: BPCL to sell Numaligarh Refinery stake for ₹9,876 cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox