Goldman had just entrusted Ismail and Stark with bigger roles. Ismail formally assumed control of the consumer arm -- known as Marcus -- at the beginning of the year.
Goldman raises 12-month commodities returns forecast to 15.5%

The Wall Street bank also forecast returns of 6.2% and 15.1% on commodities over three- and six-months respectively on the S&P/GSCI Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (GSCI) in a note dated Monday.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:39 PM IST

Goldman Sachs Commodities Research has raised its forecast for returns on commodities to 15.5% over the next 12 months and said they remained the best inflation hedge.

The Wall Street bank also forecast returns of 6.2% and 15.1% on commodities over three- and six-months respectively on the S&P/GSCI Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (GSCI) in a note dated Monday.

Spot-priced commodities have benefited from higher-than-anticipated economic activity as it has created sharp deficits regardless of the growth rate, Goldman said.

In January, the bank had forecast returns of 5.8%, 9.5% and 10.2% on commodities over three-, six- and 12-month periods, respectively.

Goldman said it saw a return of 19.3% for energy, 19.1% for industrial metals, 15% for precious metals, 4.8% for agriculture and a negative 0.6% return on livestock over the 12-month period.

It said the pandemic represented a structural shift in the way governments interact with the economy and commodity demand would be further boosted by redistributional and environmental policies, as well as supply chain initiatives.

"Diversification out of fixed income into gold can continue, especially if the focus around inflation overshoot risks increases," it said.

The bank added real rates were unlikely to return to pre-crisis levels for a long time due to residual slack in the economy and a dovish change in the reaction function of the Federal Reserve.

While traversing its journey from 549 to 50,000, the Sensex, up 91 times, has delivered 13.6% CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) returns in the last 35 years, say analysts.
Sensex ends 447 points up, Nifty settles above 14,900

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:37 PM IST
  Sensex ends 447 points up, Nifty settles above 14,900
Mukesh Ambani's wealth up 24 per cent to 83 billion dollars on the back of a surge in value of energy and telecom giant Reliance.
With 209 billionaires, India ranks third in 10th Hurun Global Rich List 2021

ANI, Mumbai, Maharashtra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:09 PM IST
"Asia has, for the first time in perhaps hundreds of years, more billionaires than the rest of the world combined. Wealth creation is moving to Asia," said Hurun Report chairman and chief researcher Rupert Hoogewerf.
India, according to the Forum, needs ingenious global partnerships and heavy investments from new partners of growth which can only happen when the government creates a more enabling tax regime and a progressive personal taxation structure.
Foreign Investors Forum urge relaxation of tax norms for foreign nationals India

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Under the current Income Tax provisions, the global income of foreigners is taxed if they stay in India for more than 182 days in a year, thus increasing their personal tax liability in the country.
Arvind Panagariya, former vice-chairman of NITI Aayog in New Delhi, India.
Indian economy on 'upswing,' says ex-NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:53 PM IST
In an interview with PTI, Panagariya also said that the government's plans for increased spending comes in the backdrop of pro-growth reforms.
More than 4 in 5 (86 per cent) Indians stated that they were negatively impacted by the pandemic while 9 in 10 said they were affected by the coronavirus pandemic in terms of job retrenchment, pay cuts, and reduced working hours.
85% of Indian women miss out on a raise, promotion because of gender: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:48 PM IST
More than 7 in 10 working women and working mothers feel that managing familial responsibilities often come in their way of career development, the LinkedIn Opportunity Index 2021 shows.
Grocery is the next big frontier for online shopping and is a key focus area for Flipkart to bring new customers online," the company added.
Walmart's Flipkart expands grocery sales to more Indian cities

Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:09 PM IST
  • Flipkart has already expanded online grocery sales to more than 50 Indian cities and intends to reach over 70 locations in the next six months.
A petrol pump attendant filling fuel into a vehicle in New Delhi.
Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on March 2
Finance firms have announced that about 7,600 jobs will move from the UK to the bloc
Dublin is top relocation spot for finance firms leaving London after Brexit

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:34 PM IST
  • Three dozen financial services firms are considering moving some UK operations to the Irish capital, or have already done so.
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2020 file photo a Volvo car is parked behind the Volvo logo in the lobby of the company's corporate headquarters, in Brussels. Volvo says it will make only electric vehicles by 2030. But for those who want one, they will have to buy it online. The Swedish automaker said Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it is phasing out the production of all cars with internal combustion engines — including hybrids.
Volvo cars to go electric-only and shift sales online from 2030

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:05 PM IST
  • With the support of its Chinese owners, Volvo has ramped up investment in electric cars since 2017
Through the IPO, the company is making a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to ₹116 crore.
MTAR Technologies IPO opens tomorrow: 10 points

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:59 AM IST
According to the company’s prospectus, proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for repayment or pre-payment of its borrowings and funding working capital requirements.
While its price has risen significantly over the past year, bitcoin remains highly volatile. The virtual currency smashed through $58,000 on Feb. 21 then fell back by as much as 25%.
CBOE seeks approval from US Security & Exchange commission to list Bitcoin ETF

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:52 AM IST
The filing came as Citi analysts said the most popular cryptocurrency was at a "tipping point" and could become the preferred currency for international trades.
On Monday, the rupee had settled at 73.55 against the American currency.
Rupee surges 24 paise to 73.31 against US dollar in early trade

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:56 AM IST
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.32 against the US dollar, then inched higher to 73.31 against the greenback, registering a rise of 24 paise over its previous close.
DIPAM in December had invited expressions of interest (EoI) for strategic disinvestment of its entire stake of 63.75 per cent in Shipping Corp of India.
Privatisation: Govt gets multiple bids for Shipping corporation of India's

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:51 AM IST
The Cabinet had in November last year given an in-principle approval for strategic divestment of Shipping Corp and Container Corp of India Ltd. However, the plans were delayed due to the pandemic.
BPCL share sale is essential for meeting the government's record ₹2.1 trillion divestment target that the finance ministry announced in the budget for 2020-21.
Disinvestment: BPCL to sell Numaligarh Refinery stake for 9,876 cr

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:40 AM IST
In keeping with the Assam Peace Accord, the government had decided to keep Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) in the public sector. As part of this, BPCL was to sell its entire 61.65 per cent stake to state-owned firms.
