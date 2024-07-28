Google Cloud to use Mistral AI code generator for its Vertex AI platform, why it matters

Google Cloud is partnering up with a French AI startup known as Mistral AI for enhancing its Vertex AI platform by integrating Mistral's code generation model named Codestral into its cloud-based AI service. Google Cloud is the first major cloud provider to offer Codestral to its customers (Representational Image/Pixabay)

"Today, we’re announcing that Google Cloud is the first hyperscaler to introduce Codestral – Mistral AI’s first open-weight generative AI model explicitly designed for code generation tasks — as a fully-managed service," a Reuters report, which quoted the company's official statement, read.

"These additions continue Google Cloud’s commitment to open and flexible AI ecosystems that help you build solutions best-suited to your needs," the statement added.

What is Mistral AI?

Mistral AI is a French startup based in Paris, founded in 2023 by former Google Deep Mind and Meta AI scientists. It has so far, raised more than 1 billion Euros in funding.

Just like Google, French banking giant, BNP Paribas had also partnered up with Mistral AI to use its language models across multiple business areas like customer support, sales and IT.

What does the partnership mean for Google and Mistral AI?

The partnership highights the important role that AI plays when it comes to software development and cloud computing.

Mistral AI is increasingly being seen as an alternative to Microsoft-backed OpenAI, according to the Reuters report which cited the views of analysts.

Google is thus, the first major cloud provider to offer Codestral to its cloud customers. Through the partnership, it aims to allow developers to use Mistral AI's code generator it as a tool for automating code writing and improving development efficiency.