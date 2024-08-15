Google cuts prices for previous gen smartphones after Pixel 9 series launch: Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 7a

Google has announced a price cut in India for previous-generation Pixel smartphones after having launched the new Pixel 9 series on August 13. The price cut is applicable for the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, and Pixel 7a smartphones. The Google Pixel 9 series includes the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Google is currently only accepting pre-orders for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL in India. Other models will become available at a later date. (Official images)

What are the new prices of the previous generation Google Pixel smartphones?

The new price for the Pixel 8 Pro with 128 GB of storage is ₹99,999, compared to the ₹1,06,999 launch price. The 256 GB Pixel 8 Pro version's new price is ₹1,06,999, compared to the launch price of ₹1,13,999.

The standard Pixel 8 with 128 GB storage is now priced at ₹71,999, while the launch Price was ₹75,999. The 256GB version's new price is ₹77,999, compared to the launch price of ₹82,999.

The Pixel 8a with 128 GB of storage sells for ₹49,999, compared to the launch price of ₹52,999, while the 256 GB version's price is ₹56,999, compared to the ₹59,999 launch price.

When it comes to the 128 GB Pixel 7a, the new price is ₹41,999, while the launch price was ₹43,999.

What are the prices of the new Pixel 9 series Google smartphones?

The 12 GB RAM with 256 GB storage Pixel 9 is priced at ₹79,999.

The 16 GB RAM with 256 GB storage Pixel 9 Pro XL is priced at ₹124,999, while the 16 GB RAM with 512 GB storage variant is priced at ₹1,39,999.