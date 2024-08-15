 Google cuts prices for previous gen smartphones after Pixel 9 series launch: Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 7a - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Google cuts prices for previous gen smartphones after Pixel 9 series launch: Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 7a

ByHT News Desk
Aug 15, 2024 04:15 PM IST

Google announces a price cut for previous generation Pixel smartphones after the Pixel 9 series launch, including the entire Pixel 8 series by up to ₹7,000

Google has announced a price cut in India for previous-generation Pixel smartphones after having launched the new Pixel 9 series on August 13. The price cut is applicable for the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, and Pixel 7a smartphones.

The Google Pixel 9 series includes the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Google is currently only accepting pre-orders for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL in India. Other models will become available at a later date. (Official images)
The Google Pixel 9 series includes the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Google is currently only accepting pre-orders for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL in India. Other models will become available at a later date. (Official images)

Also Read: Apple unlocks tap-to-pay on iPhone for other apps, ending Apple Pay exclusivity

What are the new prices of the previous generation Google Pixel smartphones?

The new price for the Pixel 8 Pro with 128 GB of storage is 99,999, compared to the 1,06,999 launch price. The 256 GB Pixel 8 Pro version's new price is 1,06,999, compared to the launch price of 1,13,999.

The standard Pixel 8 with 128 GB storage is now priced at 71,999, while the launch Price was 75,999. The 256GB version's new price is 77,999, compared to the launch price of 82,999.

Also Read: Cognizant's annual salary hikes only 1%, increments deferred by 4 months: Report

The Pixel 8a with 128 GB of storage sells for 49,999, compared to the launch price of 52,999, while the 256 GB version's price is 56,999, compared to the 59,999 launch price.

When it comes to the 128 GB Pixel 7a, the new price is 41,999, while the launch price was 43,999.

What are the prices of the new Pixel 9 series Google smartphones?

The Google Pixel 9 series includes the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Google is currently only accepting pre-orders for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL in India. Other models will become available at a later date.

Also Read: Indian IT services revenue growth to remain modest on soft IT spending: Fitch

The 12 GB RAM with 256 GB storage Pixel 9 is priced at 79,999.

The 16 GB RAM with 256 GB storage Pixel 9 Pro XL is priced at 124,999, while the 16 GB RAM with 512 GB storage variant is priced at 1,39,999.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Google cuts prices for previous gen smartphones after Pixel 9 series launch: Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 7a
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On