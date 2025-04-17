Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Google introduces auto reboot feature for android devices locked for 3 days. Details here

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2025 01:18 PM IST

This mirrors Apple's 'Inactivity Reboot' and aims to protect user privacy by keeping data encrypted.

If an Android device remains locked for three consecutive days, it will now automatically reboot. Earlier this week, Google introduced this new feature through its Google System Release Notes page. The feature functions similarly to the "Inactivity Reboot" found on iPhone devices. While it will be available on Android phones, users of other platforms like Android Auto, TV, and Wear OS may not be able to access it. Google has not yet specified when this feature will roll out to supported devices.

An Android smartphone will now automatically restart if it is locked for three days in a row.(Unsplash/representative )
An Android smartphone will now automatically restart if it is locked for three days in a row.(Unsplash/representative )

Also read: New satellite images on Google Maps show China’s growing submarine fleet near Taiwan: Report

According to Mashable, this feature is designed to enhance security by making it more difficult for malicious actors to break into a device. It may also deter the resale of stolen Android phones. Listed under the “Security and Privacy” section, the feature is described as follows:

“It enables a future optional security feature, which will automatically restart your device if locked for 3 consecutive days.”

The act of rebooting a smartphone plays a critical role in data protection. Some data becomes decrypted after the phone is initially unlocked by the user. After this, subsequent unlocks provide easier access to that data. Apple launched a similar feature last year. As Mashable notes, law enforcement agencies often rely on iPhones remaining in this unlocked state to facilitate forensic investigations.

Rebooting returns the phone to a state known as Before First Unlock (BFU), where the device’s data remains encrypted and inaccessible until the user manually enters their passcode. During this state, features such as Face ID or fingerprint unlock are temporarily disabled. This ensures that even if someone has physical access to the phone, they cannot access its data without the correct passcode—adding a vital layer of security.

Also read: Apple now makes 20 percent of iPhones in India

Both Apple’s and Google’s implementations are part of a broader effort to protect user privacy. Keeping a device in BFU makes it significantly harder for thieves to extract personal data or sell the phone on the black market. It also reduces the risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and other malicious activities stemming from unauthorized access.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Google introduces auto reboot feature for android devices locked for 3 days. Details here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On