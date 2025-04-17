Google introduces auto reboot feature for android devices locked for 3 days. Details here

If an Android device remains locked for three consecutive days, it will now automatically reboot. Earlier this week, Google introduced this new feature through its Google System Release Notes page. The feature functions similarly to the "Inactivity Reboot" found on iPhone devices. While it will be available on Android phones, users of other platforms like Android Auto, TV, and Wear OS may not be able to access it. Google has not yet specified when this feature will roll out to supported devices. An Android smartphone will now automatically restart if it is locked for three days in a row.(Unsplash/representative )

According to Mashable, this feature is designed to enhance security by making it more difficult for malicious actors to break into a device. It may also deter the resale of stolen Android phones. Listed under the “Security and Privacy” section, the feature is described as follows:

“It enables a future optional security feature, which will automatically restart your device if locked for 3 consecutive days.”

The act of rebooting a smartphone plays a critical role in data protection. Some data becomes decrypted after the phone is initially unlocked by the user. After this, subsequent unlocks provide easier access to that data. Apple launched a similar feature last year. As Mashable notes, law enforcement agencies often rely on iPhones remaining in this unlocked state to facilitate forensic investigations.

Rebooting returns the phone to a state known as Before First Unlock (BFU), where the device’s data remains encrypted and inaccessible until the user manually enters their passcode. During this state, features such as Face ID or fingerprint unlock are temporarily disabled. This ensures that even if someone has physical access to the phone, they cannot access its data without the correct passcode—adding a vital layer of security.

Both Apple’s and Google’s implementations are part of a broader effort to protect user privacy. Keeping a device in BFU makes it significantly harder for thieves to extract personal data or sell the phone on the black market. It also reduces the risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and other malicious activities stemming from unauthorized access.