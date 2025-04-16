Menu Explore
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
Apple now makes 20 percent of iPhones in India

HT News Desk
Apr 16, 2025 05:25 PM IST

Apple now assembles its entire iPhone range, including the more expensive titanium Pro models in India, also helped by state subsidies.

Apple now assembles 20% or one in five of all its iPhones in India, increasing production by nearly 60% from the previous year.

Apple iPhones are displayed in a store in Washington DC, United States.(AFP)
Apple iPhones are displayed in a store in Washington DC, United States.(AFP)

This represents a sign of continued diversification away from China, according to a Bloomberg report.

As a result, $22 billion worth of iPhones from the Cupertino, California-headquartered company were made in India during the financial year 2024-25. This is the estimated factory gate value and not the marked-up retail price.

Apple has been trying to step away from production in China since the coronavirus-induced lockdowns hurt its production.

In India, a majority of iPhones assembled are at Foxconn Technology Group’s factory, while the Tata Group’s electronics manufacturing arm, which bought Wistron Corp. and controls Pegatron Corp.’s operations, is also a key supplier.

India's iPhone exports

Out of the total Indian production, Apple exported 1.5 lakh crore ($17.4 billion) worth of Apple iPhones in 2024-25, according to the report.

Shipments to the US in particular accelerated after President Donald Trump announced his “reciprocal” tariffs in February.

However, the administration then exempted electronics goods, including smartphones and computers, from its reciprocal tariffs last Friday.

Apple in India

In India, though, Apple now assembles its entire iPhone range, including the more expensive titanium Pro models, helped by state subsidies tied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambition to turn the country into a manufacturing hub.

Its market share in India is nearly 8%, where the bulk of its sales come from iPhones, reaching almost $8 billion in fiscal 2024.


