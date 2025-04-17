New satellite images on Google Maps show China’s growing submarine fleet near Taiwan: Report

New satellite images on Google Maps have revealed China’s growing submarine power, showing at least six nuclear-powered submarines at a navy base near Qingdao, The U.S. Sun reported. Satellite image of Qingdao First Submarine Base in China.(Google Earth )

The base, known as the First Submarine Base, is located about 18 km east of Qingdao, along the Yellow Sea. Its strategic position reportedly offers China swift access to key waters, including the East China Sea and the Sea of Japan.

HT.com couldn't indepently verify the authenticity of the details.

Australian naval analyst Alex Luck shared the images on X, saying they show five nuclear-powered submarines armed with conventional weapons. These include two Type 091 submarines, two Type 093A submarines, and one unidentified vessel, the report added.

Luck said the unidentified submarine might be in the process of being scrapped, as maintenance work is going on at a nearby site.

Also visible in the images is China's only Type 092 ballistic missile submarine, which has since been replaced by the newer Type 094.

The publication said there are reports that China lost one of its newest nuclear-powered attack submarines, the Type 041, after it reportedly sank at a shipyard in May or June last year.

The report quoted Chinese navy captain Wen Xuexing as saying in June last year, “Now, the country's submarine force development comprises both nuclear-powered and conventional boats, with nuclear-powered being the main focus.”

Taiwan prepares for Chinese attack

As tensions rise, Taiwan has started 14 days of military exercises to prepare for a possible attack from China. These drills are part of Taiwan’s annual Han Kuang war games.

The first part includes computer-based drills using a US system to prepare for a worst-case situation, a full Chinese invasion. The drills also include “grey zone” situations, where China uses pressure without launching a full war.

Taiwan will also test new weapons like M1A2T tanks, HIMARS rocket systems, and anti-ship missile systems. The live-fire part of the drills will happen in July.

Taiwan’s defence minister Wellington Koo said this year’s drills are based on “a hypothetical invasion by China in 2027.”

Recently, China carried out its own two-day military drills near Taiwan, including live-fire exercises. Satellite pictures showed large hybrid vessels that could form floating bridges to help tanks and soldiers land on Taiwan’s shores.

Some experts had doubts about whether China could cross the Taiwan Strait quickly enough to invade. But this new bridge system may help China get troops across faster.

These large barges have legs that fix them to the seabed and are similar to the floating harbours used by Allied forces on D-Day in 1944.

China is also building at least five huge troop-carrying barges. Experts believe these could be used to transport tanks and the 1.2 million troops that might be needed for an invasion of Taiwan.