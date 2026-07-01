Billy Schmidt suspects: Philadelphia police issue arrest warrants for 2 teens over fatal shooting of Penn State student

The Philadelphia police have released arrest warrants for two 16-year-olds who are accused of murdering Billy Schmidt on June 6 while he was returning home from an NBA Finals viewing party. Two 16-year-olds are wanted in connection with Billy Schmidt's murder on June 6 after an attempted armed robbery. Philadelphia police confirmed the warrants, withholding the boys' identities due to their minor status. (X/Libs of TikTok @libsoftiktok)

A representative from the Philadelphia Police Department informed Fox News Digital that the warrants were issued for two boys, both aged 16. Fox News Digital has chosen to withhold their identities due to their status as minors and the fact that they have not yet been formally charged.

Billy Schmidt suspects: What we know about tragic killing Billy Schmidt, 22, was fatally shot during an attempted armed robbery that occurred on June 6 at approximately 1:30 a.m. Officers discovered the Penn State student suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead at 1:47 a.m.

The teenagers have not yet been apprehended.

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Billy Schmidt suspects: Surveillance video captures incident In the surveillance footage, Schmidt is heard requesting, "Give me my phone," just before a gunshot is heard shortly thereafter. The video captures a man discarding a cellphone, followed by another person fleeing around a corner while being pursued by Schmidt, who was subsequently shot in the chest.

Law enforcement described the shooter as a Black male, approximately between 5’3″ and 5’5″, dressed entirely in dark clothing and wearing a light gray camouflage facemask. Authorities indicated that this individual was in possession of a handgun.

The police described the second suspect as standing 5’8" tall with braided hair, and he was seen wearing a light gray custom-designed hooded sweatshirt from the "KONFUSED" brand. The front of the sweatshirt features a design that includes three skulls and crossbones, each adorned with a bejeweled halo above it.

Additionally, the U.S. Marshals Service has become involved in the search for the teenagers, providing a reward of $5,000 for any information that leads to their capture.

Billy Schmidt father, sister speak out Bill Schmidt, the father of the victim, informed ABC7 that his son was returning home from a bar where he had been watching the NBA Finals with friends.

"He was a really good person who cared about everybody and never hurt or bothered a soul, never bothered anyone and for him to get shot like that is a travesty," Bill Schmidt stated. "I'm shocked when they stole his phone that he chased them."

Anna Schmidt, the sister of Billy, expressed to reporters her disbelief that anyone could have taken her brother's life.

"I miss him so much, and I don't understand how someone can do this," Anna Schmidt remarked.

Schmidt was enrolled at Penn State World Campus, pursuing a degree in journalism, and was scheduled to graduate in December.

The university expressed its profound sorrow regarding the untimely passing of William Schmidt, extending its heartfelt condolences to his family and friends in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Authorities are requesting that anyone who has information regarding the location of the suspects reach out to 215-686-TIPS.