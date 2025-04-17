Pixel 9a at 49,999: Top AI features that are only available on made by Google phones

Google’s latest mid-range phone, the Pixel 9a, is now available for purchase in India at ₹49,999. While its hardware is modest, what truly sets it apart is its suite of artificial intelligence features—many of which are still exclusive to Pixel devices. These tools are integrated directly into the software and apps, and currently can only be found on a few flagship level Android smartphones. If you are looking for AI features that make the Pixel 9a a worthy buy, these are a few Pixel-Exclusive AI features. If you are looking for AI features that make the Pixel 9a a worthy buy, these are a few Pixel-Exclusive AI features.(Google)

- Best Take

This feature lets users blend multiple group photos into one, ensuring that everyone looks their best in a single shot. The AI swaps individual faces from similar images—something no other smartphone currently offers in the native camera or photo app.

- Audio Magic Eraser

Available in Google Photos for videos, this tool uses AI to remove unwanted background noises such as traffic, wind, or crowd chatter. While other phones may offer basic noise reduction, no other brand has an equivalent feature with this level of control or ease of use.

- Magic Eraser

One of the most well-known Pixel tools, Magic Eraser allows users to remove objects or people from photos with minimal effort. Competing phones may offer manual editing tools, but none provide this seamless AI-driven object removal integrated into a native photo app.

- Call Assist Suite

Includes several AI tools that improve phone call experience:

- Hold For Me: Google Assistant waits on hold and alerts you when a real person joins.

- Direct My Call: Transcribes automated phone menus so you can tap options instead of listening.

- Clear Calling: Reduces background noise during calls.

These features are not available on Samsung, OnePlus, or any other Android phone at this time.

- Live Translate

Offers real-time, on-device translation of messages, conversations, and on-screen text—even without an internet connection. While some brands provide translation tools, none match Pixel’s on-device, system-wide implementation.

- Circle to Search

A newer feature allows users to draw a circle around any item on screen to instantly search for it without switching apps. This is currently exclusive to Google Pixel and select Samsung Galaxy S24 models, but the Pixel implementation remains more deeply integrated with Google Search.

Google Pixel 9a Specifications

The Pixel 9a features a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Google’s custom Tensor G3 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device houses a 64MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide, and a 13MP front camera. It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging and comes with IP67 water and dust resistance. The phone ships with Android 14, and Google has promised seven years of software and security updates. The Pixel 9a may not boast the most powerful hardware in its segment, but its AI-driven features continue to define what makes the Pixel experience unique.