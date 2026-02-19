Edit Profile
    Google to establish full-stack AI hub in Vizag as part of $15-billion India push: Sundar Pichai

    India AI Summit: Visakhapatnam, a modest coastal city of India, is now becoming a global AI hub, Google CEO Sundar Pichai says.

    Updated on: Feb 19, 2026 10:20 AM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Google is establishing a full-stack AI hub in Visakhapatnam as part of its $15-billion investment into building the AI ecosystem in India, Sundar Pichai said on Thursday.

    Sundar Pichai is in New Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. (Bloomberg)
    “Visakhapatnam, once a modest coastal city, is now becoming a global AI hub with Google establishing a full-stack AI hub as part of a $15 billion investment,” Pichai said. "The hub will include large-scale compute and a subsea cable gateway, bringing jobs and AI capabilities to India. The transformation reflects how far technology and infrastructure have advanced.”

    This is developing story. More to come.

    • Tushar Deep Singh
      Tushar Deep Singh

      Tushar is an assistant editor with HT Digital, tasked with building the HT Business vertical on the Hindustan Times website. He writes on all things business, with outsized focus on India's auto sector and AI-driven technology. When not in the newsroom, he can be found on a motorcycle.Read More

