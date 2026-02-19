Google to establish full-stack AI hub in Vizag as part of $15-billion India push: Sundar Pichai

Google is establishing a full-stack AI hub in Visakhapatnam as part of its $15-billion investment into building the AI ecosystem in India, Sundar Pichai said on Thursday.
“Visakhapatnam, once a modest coastal city, is now becoming a global AI hub with Google establishing a full-stack AI hub as part of a $15 billion investment,” Pichai said. "The hub will include large-scale compute and a subsea cable gateway, bringing jobs and AI capabilities to India. The transformation reflects how far technology and infrastructure have advanced.”
