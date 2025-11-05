Google wants to build AI data centres in space, powered by the sun

Google has launched a new research moonshot, called 'Project Suncatcher', to build AI data centres in space powered by the sun. Google, in partnership with satellite maker Planet Labs, plans to launch two prototype satellites by early 2027 to test the harware in orbit. (AI Image)

The idea is to build a constellation of solar-powered satellites equipped with Google's AI chips, or tensor processing units, flying in low-earth orbit. These can be interconnected internally and potentially the earth to serve as a kind of AI data centre in space, according to a blogpost on The Keyword.

“In the right orbit, a solar panel can be up to eight times more productive than on earth, and produce power nearly continuously, reducing the need for batteries,” according to a post on Google Research.