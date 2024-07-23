Government cuts borrowing target to 14.01 lakh crore for 2024-25

The government has lowered its borrowings estimate for the current financial year to 14.01 lakh crore as there is an improvement in tax collection. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman showcases a red pouch carrying the Budget documents, outside the Finance Ministry in North Block (Hindustan Times)

The government has to borrow by issuing dated securities to meet its fiscal deficit target.

The gross market borrowings have now been revised downward to ₹14.01 lakh crore from ₹14.13 lakh crore estimated in the interim Budget presented in February this year.

"The gross and net market borrowings through dated securities during 2024-25 are estimated at ₹14.01 lakh crore and ₹11.63 lakh crore, respectively. Both will be less than that in 2023-24," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while unveiling the Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha.

The gross and net borrowings in BE 2024-25 are 9.2 per cent and 1.5 per cent lower than gross borrowings of ₹15.43 lakh crore and net borrowing of ₹11.80 lakh crore in RE 2023-24, respectively.

The gross borrowing and net borrowing as per cent of GDP declined to 5.2 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, in RE 2023-24 compared to 5.3 per cent and 4.1 per cent, respectively, in FY 2022-23.

