Govt extends Aadhaar-Ration card linking deadline to June 30. Here's how to link it

The Centre has extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar to ration card from March 31, 2023 to June 30, 2023, according to a notification issued by the Department of Food and Public Distribution on Thursday. By linking the Aadhaar card to the ration card, the government will be able to prevent individuals from obtaining multiple ration cards. (Mint)

Ration cards are distributed to all households in order for them to obtain subsidised food grains and fuel. Apart from documents such as a passport and a PAN card, the ration card also serves as proof of identity and address. However, there have been cases where an individual receives more than their fair share of rations or where individuals who are not eligible for rations receive them, depriving deserving people.

By linking the Aadhaar card to the ration card, the government will be able to prevent individuals from obtaining multiple ration cards. It is also possible to detain people who are ineligible for getting rations because their income exceeds the threshold. This will also ensure that only those who are deserving receive subsidised fuel or food grains.

The linking also helps to eliminate duplicate ration cards and dishonest middlemen, allowing genuine and deserving beneficiaries to receive government-sponsored benefits.

Steps to link Aadhaar-Ration online

- Go to the official website of state's Public Distribution System (PDS) portal.

- Enter details like Aadhaar card number, ration card number, and registered mobile phone number.

- Hit 'Continue' button.

- A One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the registered mobile number.

- Enter the OTP and click on the link ration card Aadhaar card.

Steps to link Aadhaar-Ration offline

- Make photocopies of all family members' Aadhaar cards, as well as a copy of your ration card.

- If your Aadhaar is not linked to bank account, take a photocopy of your bank passbook also.

- Also, take a passport-sized photograph of the family's head and submit it at ration office or Public Distribution System (PDS) or ration shop.

- You may be asked to provide a fingerprint ID on their sensors in order for that information to be validated against the Aadhaar database.

- You will be notified by SMS or email once the documents have been delivered to the appropriate department.

- The authorities will process your documents, and will notify once the ration card has been successfully linked to the Aadhaar cards.

Documents Required

-Original ration card photocopy

- Photocopies of all your family members' Aadhaar cards

- A photocopy of the family head's Aadhaar card

- A copy of a bank passbook

- Two passport-sized photos of the family's head.

