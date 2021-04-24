Govt extends deadline for making payment under Vivad se Vishwas scheme to June 30

Amid the raging coronavirus pandemic, the Centre announced the extension of several time limits on Saturday. Considering requests from taxpayers, tax consultants and several other stakeholders, the Union ministry of finance deferred the payment date under Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Act, 2020 to June 30. "The time for payment of the amount payable under the Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Act, 2020, without an additional amount, has been extended to June 30,” the government said in a release on Saturday.

“In view of the severe Covid-19 pandemic raging unabated across the country affecting the lives of our people, and in view of requests received from taxpayers, tax consultants & other stakeholders that various time barring dates, which were earlier extended to 30th April, 2021 by various notifications, as well as under the Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Act, 2020, maybe further extended, the Government has extended certain timelines today,” it added.

The government has also extended the timeline for passing of any order for assessment or reassessment under the Income-tax Act, 1961(hereinafter called 'the Act' ), for passing an order consequent to the direction of DRP under sub-section (13) of section 144C of the Act, for issuance of notice under section 148 of the Act for reopening the assessment where income has escaped assessment and for sending intimation of processing of Equalisation Levy under sub-section (1) of section 168 of the Finance Act 2016.

The time limit of the above cases was earlier April 30. However, the government said, “In the light of several representations received(supra) and to address the hardship being faced by various stakeholders, the Central Government has decided to extend the time limits to 30th June 2021 in the following cases where the time limit was earlier extended to 30th, April 2021 through various notifications issued under the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation) and Amendment of Certain Provisions Act, 2020.”

The deadline for filing of declaration under the Vivad se Vishwas scheme was extended till March 31 by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in February.