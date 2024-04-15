 Grill Splendour Services IPO opens: All you need to know before subscribing - Hindustan Times
Grill Splendour Services IPO opens: All you need to know before subscribing

ByMallika Soni
Apr 15, 2024 07:38 AM IST

Grill Splendour Services IPO: The IPO opens on April 15 and closes on April 18 while the final allotment of shares is likely to be done on April 19.

Grill Splendour Services IPO: The SME initial public offering of Grill Splendour Services opens for subscription today (April 15). The issue will close on April 18 and the company aims to raise about 16.47 crore through the SME IPO. The company will also list the shares on the NSE SME platform. 

Grill Splendour Services IPO: The company aims to raise about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.47 crore through the SME IPO.
Grill Splendour Services IPO: The company aims to raise about 16.47 crore through the SME IPO.

Grill Splendour Services IPO: Key dates

The IPO opens on April 15 and closes on April 18 while the final allotment of shares is likely to be done on April 19 and the company's shares will likely get listed on April 23.

Grill Splendour Services IPO: Size and price band

The IPO is entirely a fresh equity issue of 13.7 lakh shares through which the company aims to raise nearly 16.5 crore. The shares are being offered at 120 apiece and investors can bid for 1200 shares in one lot.

Grill Splendour Services IPO: Issue structure

About 50% of the offer is reserved for retail investors and the rest 50% for other investors in the IPO. 

Grill Splendour Services IPO: Registrar and lead managers

Inventure Merchant Banker Services is acting as the lead manager of the IPO and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. 

Grill Splendour Services IPO: GMP today

Ahead of the opening, the company's shares are trading with a GMP of 8 in the unlisted market.

Grill Splendour Services IPO: Objectives of the IPO

Net proceeds from the IPO will be used for funding working capital requirements, repayment of debt, general corporate purposes and public issue expenses, the company said. 

Grill Splendour Services IPO: Company details

The company is chain of gourmet Bakery and Patisserie spread across Mumbai and has 17 retail stores, a centralised production facility and multiple corporate clients. Out 17 retail stores, 5 are run under the franchisee model and the rest 12 stores are owned by the company. The company registered revenues of 9 crore and net profit of 61 lakh for the period ended November 2023.

 

