People walk along a high street of closed shops in Fleetwood, northwest England, on January 29, 2021 as life continues in Britain's third coronavirus lockdown. - UK citizens and permanent residents flying back from 22 countries deemed at "high risk" from Covid-19 variants must soon quarantine in hotels under new rules announced on January 27. The announcement came as the government signalled a current national lockdown would stay in force until at least March 8. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)(AFP)
Growing number of UK firms face bankruptcy as lockdown drags

The UK is back under severe lockdown restrictions following a spike in coronavirus cases in December.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:05 AM IST

The number of UK listed companies at risk of insolvency has doubled as restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus continue to ravage the economy.

A record 35% of UK companies issued profit warnings last year, according to a report by the consulting firm EY. There was also a surge in the number of companies issuing three or more profit warnings in a 12-month period, a warning sign for insolvency.

“Many U.K. businesses have been treading on thin ice for months, with government support propping them up,” said Alan Hudson, restructuring leader for U.K. & Ireland at EY. “While there is speculation these measures could be extended until the summer, the countdown has started, and in weeks or months we’ll find out how many companies can keep their head above water.”

The UK is back under severe lockdown restrictions following a spike in coronavirus cases in December. The government has so far committed almost 300 billion pounds ($411 billion) in emergency support for the economy but now faces pressure to extend the furlough scheme after figures showing unemployment rising to the highest since 2016.

Sixty-two UK companies issued at least their third profit warning, double the total in 2019, according to the report. A total of 583 profit warnings were announced by UK-listed companies in 2020, the highest number in 21 years of EY research and 15% higher than the previous record set in 2001.

Retail has been one of the hardest-hit sectors, as visits to shops plunge with office workers staying home and the government advising consumers to avoid non-essential trips. Companies with a good online presence and the ability to adapt quickly have performed better, EY said, for example by shifting away from formal wear to athleisure.

On Thursday, Cohen got into a heated debate with blogger Dave Portnoy, who founded the sports and pop culture blog Barstool Sports.(REUTERS)
business

Billionaire Steve Cohen quits Twitter, citing threats in GameStop uproar

Reuters, Boston
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:00 AM IST
"I’m going to take a break for now," Cohen said on Twitter late on Friday, citing "personal threats." His account no longer appeared on Saturday, and a spokeswoman for Cohen's Point72 Asset Management confirmed it was closed.
The latest Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament on Friday, said gold has emerged as a “safe-haven investment” in the backdrop of the pandemic-induced economic uncertainties, with prices increasing by 26.2% in November, 2020 as compared to December, 2019.(Reuters)
business

Centre may slash customs duty on gold

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:26 AM IST
Customs field formations across the country have reported large-scale smuggling of gold mainly because of lucrative margins.
The suit also alleges that Google and Facebook conspired to further their dominance with a secret agreement, referring to a suit filed in December.(Reuters)
business

US media group drags Google and FB to court

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:15 AM IST
The company, HD Media, owns several papers in the state, including the Herald-Dispatch in Huntington and the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
GameStop shares rocketed nearly 70% on Friday and over the past three weeks, they've delivered a stupefying 1,600% gain.(Bloomberg)
business

For GameStop day traders, the moment they've dreamed about

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:00 PM IST
Day traders, mobilized on a Reddit chatroom, have poured about all the money they can find into the stocks of GameStop and a few other beaten-down companies.
Robinhood has placed restrictions on the trading in high-flying stocks like GameStop, BlackBerry, and Nokia.(AP)
business

Robinhood’s meteoric rise feels the pull of Wall Street physics

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:43 PM IST
A drama that began with a quirky jump in GameStop Corp.’s shares this month has grown into a full-blown rebellion of retail investors against Wall Street’s status quo and left Robinhood, long their beloved brokerage, caught between customers and the cold demands of finance’s gatekeepers.
Without disclosing the source of its information to back up its claim, CFMA said it has learned that more than 10 other mutual funds want to put their losses on unitholders' heads and are only waiting for the Supreme Court verdict.(Bloomberg News)
business

CFMA claims over 10 MFs may go Franklin Templeton way causing 15 lakh cr loss

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:36 PM IST
In a press release, CFMA (Chennai Financial Markets & Accountability) said the judiciary is the only hope for over three crore unitholders of various mutual fund schemes in the country, including those who had invested in Franklin Templeton schemes.
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi.(PTI)
business

India needs to make efforts to get rating upgrade in line with fundamentals: CEA

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:31 PM IST
The Economic Survey presented in Parliament on Friday expressed concern over lower sovereign rating assigned by agencies like Fitch, S&P and Moody's to India despite its strong economic fundamentals.
Bitcoin is the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, it has a convertible value, which has been witnessing record highs the past few months.(Unsplash)
india news

Govt to introduce bill for banning cryptocurrencies. All you need to know.

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:20 PM IST
  • The Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, which is scheduled to be tabled at the upcoming Union Budget session, aims “to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency” and “prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India”.
ICICI Bank said total advances increased by 10 per cent year-on-year to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.45 lakh crore at March 31, 2020, from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.86 lakh crore at March 31, 2019.(Hemant Mishra/ Mint file photo)
business

ICICI Bank's Q3 net profit increases 17% to 5,498 crore

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:02 PM IST
On a standalone basis, the country's second largest private sector lender by assets showed a 19.12% rise in the post-tax profit at 4,939.59 crore for the reporting quarter, up from 4.146.46 crore in the October-December 2019 period.
Customers talk against a backboard with signs of cryptocurrency during 2020 Taipei International Finance Expo in Taipei, Taiwan.(REUTERS)
business

India plans to introduce legislation to ban cryptocurrencies

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:42 PM IST
The proposed law will provide a framework for the creation of an official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India and allow certain exceptions to promote blockchain, the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.
Rule 10 of Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, provides that e-commerce entities have to display details of the manufacturer.(Reuters)
business

US lobby group urges India not to tighten foreign e-commerce rules

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:38 PM IST
India only allows foreign e-commerce players to operate as a marketplace to connect buyers and sellers but local traders say the US giants promote select sellers and offer deep discounts, which hurts business for smaller local retailers.
Washington: President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Washington. AP/PTI(AP01_30_2021_000014A)(AP)
business

US Prez Joe Biden, Democrats hit gas on push for $15 minimum wage

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Biden called for a $15 hourly minimum wage during his campaign and has followed through by hitching it to a measure that, among other things, calls for $1,400 stimulus checks and $130 billion to help schools reopen.
The commissioner of income tax (exemption) (CIT-E) had threatened to upend the decades-old ownership of Tata Sons by the trusts by alleging that such shareholdings are in violation of the income tax laws.(Reuters | Representational image)
business

Pegatron, Tata to invest in Tamil Nadu to make phones, parts

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Tata Electronics will invest 57.63 billion rupees ($790 million) for making mobile phone components and Pegatron will invest 11 billion rupees to make mobile phones as part of its phase I investment, the Tamil Nadu government said in a statement Friday.
The lawsuit accuses Aljabri of having funneled money from companies funded by Saudi Arabia for counterterrorism activities(Representative image)
business

Saudi firms sue former spymaster now in Canada, allege $3 billion fraud

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:37 AM IST
The 10 subsidiaries of Tahakom Investment Co -- which is owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund -- said in the civil suit filed in Ontario Superior Court that Saad Aljabri committed a "massive fraud" totaling at least US$3.47 billion.
