    Groww IPO gets full subscription on Day 2, GMP shows listing-day gains

    The Groww IPO got fully subscribed on the second day of share sale, with retail investors leading the demand. The GMP showed a listing-day gain of 13.5%.

    Updated on: Nov 06, 2025 11:47 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    The initial public offering of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., the operator of India's online brokerage Groww, was fully subscribed on the second day of the share sale on demand from retail investors — its largest client base.

    One out of five Groww IPO applications is originating on Zerodha. (AI Image)
    The Groww IPO received bids for 38.04 crore shares as against 36.47 crore on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:40 am on Thursday (6 November 2025). That translates to a subscription of 1.04 times.

    Groww IPO subscription status

    Investor CategorySubscription (times)
    Anchor1
    QIB0.10
    NIIs1.28
    Retail3.51
    Total1.04

    Groww IPO GMP

    According to Investorgain, the Groww IPO GMP stood at 13.5 per share at 11:01 am on Thursday. That translates into a listing-day premium of 13.5%.

    To be sure, the grey market premium is a signal, not a guarantee. It reflects what traders are willing to pay for an IPO-bound stock in the unofficial market—it doesn’t guarantee listing-day gains. The GMP can swing dramatically as it’s detached from fundamentals of a stock.

    Groww IPO Details

    DetailInformation
    Company NameBillionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. (Groww)
    Company ProfileA direct-to-consumer retail investment and broking platform
    Listed RivalsAngel One, Motilal Oswal, Sharekhan, 5Paisa, etc.
    IPO Dates4-7 November 2025
    IPO Price Band 95-100 per share
    IPO Size 6,632.30 crore = 1,060 crore fresh + 5,572.30 OFS
    IPO Valuation~$7 billion ( 65,000 crore)
    IPO Lot Size150 shares
    Minimum Investment 15,000
    Listing Date12 November (NSE & BSE)
    recommendedIcon
