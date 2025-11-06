Groww IPO gets full subscription on Day 2, GMP shows listing-day gains

The Groww IPO received bids for 38.04 crore shares as against 36.47 crore on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:40 am on Thursday (6 November 2025). That translates to a subscription of 1.04 times.

The initial public offering of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., the operator of India's online brokerage Groww, was fully subscribed on the second day of the share sale on demand from retail investors — its largest client base.

Groww IPO GMP According to Investorgain, the Groww IPO GMP stood at ₹13.5 per share at 11:01 am on Thursday. That translates into a listing-day premium of 13.5%.

To be sure, the grey market premium is a signal, not a guarantee. It reflects what traders are willing to pay for an IPO-bound stock in the unofficial market—it doesn’t guarantee listing-day gains. The GMP can swing dramatically as it’s detached from fundamentals of a stock.