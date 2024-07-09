Gujarat’s non-major ports see 15% surge in cargo traffic in first quarter

In a boost to India’s maritime sector, Gujarat’s non-major ports have registered a 15% increase in cargo traffic for the first quarter of the financial year 2025. This growth rate far outpaces the 3.9% growth seen at major ports across India during the same period as per the traffic figures posted by the Indian Port Association, the state government said in a press statement. t\These ports jumped from approximately 106 MMT in Q1 FY24 to an impressive 122 MMT in Q1 FY25. (Representational image)

“The Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) regulated, operated and facilitated ports reported that cargo traffic at these ports jumped from approximately 106 million metric tons (MMT) in Q1 FY24 to an impressive 122 MMT in Q1 FY25. This surge was primarily driven by private ports and captive jetties, which handled over 90% of the total cargo,” said the statement.

Private ports emerged as the star performers, with their share of cargo handling increasing from about 53% to 58% year-over-year. They processed around 70.7 MMT in Q1 FY25, up from 56.4 MMT in the same period last year - a substantial growth of roughly 20%. Captive jetties recorded a 7% increase in cargo traffic. They handled 43.7 MMT in Q1 FY25, up from 40.6 MMT in the previous year.

Rajkumar Beniwal, VC & CEO of GMB, said, “The growth we have witnessed is not just a number; it represents the commitment and collaborative efforts of all the stakeholders. We remain dedicated to driving further improvements and sustaining this growth trajectory.”

However, not all segments saw growth. GMB-operated ports experienced a 9% decline in cargo handling, dropping from 6.04 MMT to 5.53 MMT. Private jetties also saw a reduction, with volumes falling by approximately 23% from 2.6 MMT to 2.1 MMT.