Hairline International Launches Sonicated PRP- a cutting edge Hair Regeneration Therapy

PRNewswire HT Image

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 22: Hairline International Hair and Skin Clinic, one of the leading hair clinics, announces the launch of an advanced hair regeneration therapy called Sonicated PRP, based on groundbreaking research utilizing platelet-rich plasma (PRP). The cutting-edge treatment, aims to revolutionize hair follicle activation and regeneration.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Commenting on the breakthrough, Dr Kala Vimal, Consultant Dermatologist & Cosmetologist at Hairline International said, "We are thrilled to introduce this revolutionary hair regeneration therapy, a result of extensive research and collaboration with leaders in the field. Our commitment to providing advanced solutions for hair restoration is reaffirmed by the potential of platelet sonicates in activating hair follicle stem cells and promoting de novo hair follicle regeneration."

This innovative approach involves using platelet sonicates (PSS) to activate dormant hair follicles and encourage the growth of hair follicle stem cells. This technique sheds light on the cellular and molecular mechanisms driving its success, providing hope for those seeking viable solutions for hair regrowth.

The superiority of PSS, containing elevated levels of 16 growth factors essential for promoting hair follicle regeneration when compared to traditional platelet-rich plasma preparations. This advanced therapy jumpstarts inactive hair follicles and improves the survival of skin-derived precursor (SKP) cells, thereby contributing to the formation of healthier hair follicles.

"With an unwavering commitment to advancing treatments for hair restoration, Hairline International is confident that this innovative therapy will set new standards in the field. This scientific breakthrough offers individuals grappling with hair loss a practical and scientifically-backed solution, marking a significant step forward in the pursuit of healthier, fuller hair," says Bani Anand, Founder and Managing Director, Hairline International Hair and Skin Clinic.

The clinic's dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions is evident in its ongoing efforts to solidify its reputation as a hub for innovative hair restoration treatments. As the clinic continues to spearhead advancements in the field, it aims to offer individuals facing hair loss challenges a renewed sense of confidence and well-being through accessible and effective solutions.

About Hairline International Hair and Skin Clinic

Hairline International Hair & Skin Clinic has carved an indelible name for itself in the field of Trichology and Skin care and its medical management. Under the stewardship of its Founder and Managing Director, Bani Anand, Hairline International grew from non-surgical competencies to surgical treatment options and today is making in-roads in regenerative medicine as well. Spread over 2 clinics now in Bangalore, with a research center, and a stem cell lab in the making, Hairline International believes in creating a strong foundation with medical professionals in varying fields of diabetology, gastroenterology, gynecologists, trichologists and dermato-surgeons as well as cosmetic surgeons - drawn from multiple specialties but all working towards a scientific and technologically advanced means of hair and skin care management. Hairline aims to grow from strength to strength across multiple spectrums in the field of Trichology and Skin care to become the undisputed leader in the field.

For more details, log on to www.hairline.co.in

Contacts: Bani Anandbani@hairline.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)