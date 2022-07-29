Home / Business / HDFC Bank Q1 net profit rises 22 pc to 3,669 crore

HDFC Bank Q1 net profit rises 22 pc to 3,669 crore

Published on Jul 29, 2022 02:45 PM IST
Its total income during the June 2022 quarter increased to 13,248.73 crore against 11,663.14 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.
Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Friday reported a 22.2 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to 3,668.92 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, on higher income driven by robust loan disbursements.

The company's net profit in the same quarter a year ago stood at 3,001 crore.

The company said its individual loan disbursements during the quarter rose 66 per cent.

The consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at 5,574 crore compared to 5,311 crore.

HDFC said it proposes to raise an international social loan of USD 1.1 billion, which is its first international social loan from India and among the largest globally.

Shares of HDFC Ltd traded at 2,372.35 apiece on BSE, up 1.56 per cent.

