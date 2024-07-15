HDFC Life Insurance Q1 Results: Net profit rises to 479 crore

HDFC Life Insurance Company reported that its Q1 FY25 net profit jumped to ₹479 crore from ₹420 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The private sector life insurer’s net premium income for the April-June quarter came in at ₹12,548 crore, up from ₹11,508 crore in the corresponding period previous year.

