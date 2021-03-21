Household debt soars to 37.1% of GDP, savings plunge 10.4% in Q2: RBI report
The year-long pandemic left households more indebted, which has sharply jumped to 37.1 per cent of GDP in Q2 of FY21, while their savings rate plunged to a low 10.4 per cent, according to latest data from the Reserve Bank.
The household savings plunged as the pandemic has led to tens of millions losing jobs and almost all forced to take deep pay-cuts, forcing them to borrow more or dip into their savings to meet expenses.
This has the share of households in the overall credit market jumping to 51.5 per cent in Q2, up by 130 bps year-on-year.
In a counter-seasonal manner, the pandemic-induced spike in the household financial savings rate in Q1 of FY21, when it had touched an unprecedented 21 per cent of GDP, has plunged to 10.4 per cent in Q2, the March issue of the RBI bulletin released over the weekend showed.
However, this was still higher than 9.8 per cent registered in Q2 of FY20, the report said.
The RBI house economists said normally when the economy stalls or contract, household savings go up and when the economy recovers it falls as people become more confident of spending. In our case, the savings jumped to an unprecedented 21 per cent in Q1, when GDP contracted by a record 23.9 per cent, and when contraction moderated to 7.5 per cent in Q2, household savings plunged to 10.4 per cent.
"The inverse relation between the household savings rate and GDP growth may sound counter-intuitive, but studies have shown that households tend to save more during the economic slowdown and greater income uncertainty," the report argued.
A similar trend was also observed during the global financial crisis in 2008-09 when household savings jumped by 170 bps as per cent to GDP in FY09 and moderated subsequently as the economy picked up.
But, the report warned that the household savings rate would have further gone down in Q3, citing preliminary numbers as a result of near normal consumption and economic activity.
"The household debt to GDP ratio, which has been steadily increasing since Q1 of FY19, has jumped sharply to 37.1 in Q2 of FY21 from 35.4 in Q1. There was also a significant pick-up in the share of household loans in the overall credit market, which increased by 1.3 bps to 51.5 per cent in Q2," as per the RBI bulletin.
While households' deposits and borrowings have also picked up, their holding of currency and savings in mutual funds has moderated, the report said, which has attributed the increased consumption, particularly its discretionary components, to a resumption in economic activity following the easing of lockdowns.
The reversal in household financial savings is corroborated by the lower surplus in the current account balance.
According to the report, this indicates regression in the household savings rate to 10.4 per cent is closer to the pre-pandemic levels, mainly driven by the increase in household borrowings from banks and NBFCs, accompanied by a moderation in household financial assets in the form of mutual funds and currency in Q1, as due to the lockdown, households had no option to spend.
This is evident from the lower contraction in private final consumption expenditure as also the lower surplus in the current account in Q2.
With overall consumption growth, the pace of contraction in private final consumption eased to 11.3 per cent in Q2 from the sharp contraction of 26.3 per cent in Q1.
But the report admitted that the plunge in savings in Q2 was counter-seasonal and reflected the impact of high base sequentially and a pick up in discretionary spending of households after the easing of lockdowns with a jump from pent up demand.
In contrast, household savings reverted closer to the pre-pandemic levels in the country, partly due to the long festive season and pent-up demand.
The report also noted that although aggregate savings rose during the pandemic, it, however, might conceal the unequal impact in terms of household savings and consumption of non-essential items as several households in the unorganised sector suffered from job loss, income and borrowing opportunities.
Moving forward, with the optimism on mass vaccination, household savings are expected to recede further to the pre-pandemic levels, the report said.
Also, there was a notable fall in household savings in the form of currency to 0.4 per cent of GDP in Q2 from 5.3 per cent in Q1. Similarly, household investment in mutual fund declined to 0.3 per cent from 1.7 per cent, while savings in insurance moderated to 3 per cent from 3.2 per cent in Q1.
On the liabilities side, the share of household liabilities from banks and HFCs have come down, while that of NBFCs has increased from Q1.
On the other hand, aggregate bank deposits steadily rose and touched ₹142.6 lakh crore in Q2, an increase of ₹4 lakh crore since Q1.
In contrast, the bank advances at ₹102.7 lakh crore in Q2 rose just 20 bps on a quarter-on-quarter basis as against a contraction of 1.2 per cent in Q1, reflecting some pick-up in economic activity.
Household debt soars to 37.1% of GDP, savings plunge 10.4% in Q2: RBI report
Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees 2020 profits drop to $49 billion
Market cap of 8 of top 10 valued companies tanks over ₹1.38 lakh crore
- During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined 933.84 points or 1.83 per cent.
Gold prices struggle in India this week; demand remains subdued
- The demand for buying gold in the country however remained subdued over the week which had perked up earlier this month after prices of the yellow metal dropped to nearly one-year level of ₹44,150, news agency Reuters reported, citing gold dealers.
Laxmi Organic IPO share allocation: How to check status
- Here's how to check the allotment status of Laxmi Organic IPO
US jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 million for patent infringement
Qualcomm CEO says shortage of older chips likely to ease sooner
Toyota suspends Czech operations as auto-chip shortage worsens
- The Kolin factory will be on hiatus from Monday, March 22, due to low supplies of semiconductors caused by production delays after the cold weather in the US, spokeswoman Shiori Hashimoto said Saturday. The facility assembles the compact car Aygo for the European market.
Checklist of financial tasks which need to be completed before March 31
- Here’s a checklist of all the financial tasks which need to be performed before March 31, 2021
PSB Directors to get lessons in corporate governance
- The course content, the bureau said, should necessarily be designed for induction of new directors, the orientation of nominee directors and knowledge updates for seasoned directors.
Household savings decline in Q2 on rising consumption
- Household financial savings stood at 10.4% of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the July-September period of FY21, down from 21% of the GDP in Q1 of FY21.
Future to contest HC order on Biyani over Reliance deal
- Two people familiar with Future Group’s legal plans confirmed this to Mint, adding that an appeal challenging the order may be filed on Monday or Tuesday.
Surge in bond yields may hit growth: RBI
- RBI said that while it is doing all that it could to ensure an orderly evolution of the yield curve, bond vigilantes could, however, unsettle financial markets and trigger capital outflows from emerging markets.
Perpetual bonds may be valued as 10-yr debt instruments now
- Markets regulator had earlier sought to value AT1 bonds as 100-year debt papers with effect from April.