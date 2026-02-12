HUL Q3 Results: Profit surges 120% due to one-off gains from Kwality Wall's demerger

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. more than doubled its bottomline in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal due to a one-off gain from demerger of its ice-cream business housed under Kwality Wall's.
Consolidated net profit of India's largest FMCG firm rose 121% over the year-ago period to ₹6,603 crore in the three months ended 31 December, on the back of revenue from operations that increased 5.7% to ₹16,441 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday (12 February 2026).
HUL Q3 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.7% at ₹16,441 crore
EBITDA up 2.7% at ₹3,788 crore
EBITDA margin down 70 bps at 23%
Net profit up 121% at ₹6,603 crore
HUL's share price fell as much as 4.55% after the quarterly results were declared even as the benchmark Sensex was trading half a percent lower.
One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
