Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HUL Q3 Results: Profit surges 120% due to one-off gains from Kwality Wall's demerger

    HUL Q3 Results: Consolidated net profit of India's largest FMCG firm rose 121% YoY to 6,603 crore, on revenue that increased 5.7% to 16,441 crore.

    Published on: Feb 12, 2026 11:43 AM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Hindustan Unilever Ltd. more than doubled its bottomline in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal due to a one-off gain from demerger of its ice-cream business housed under Kwality Wall's.

    Hindustan Unilever's share price fell as much as 4.55% after the quarterly results were declared. (Reuters)
    Hindustan Unilever's share price fell as much as 4.55% after the quarterly results were declared. (Reuters)

    Consolidated net profit of India's largest FMCG firm rose 121% over the year-ago period to 6,603 crore in the three months ended 31 December, on the back of revenue from operations that increased 5.7% to 16,441 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday (12 February 2026).

    HUL Q3 Results (Consolidated, YoY)

    • Revenue up 5.7% at 16,441 crore
    • EBITDA up 2.7% at 3,788 crore
    • EBITDA margin down 70 bps at 23%
    • Net profit up 121% at 6,603 crore

    HUL's share price fell as much as 4.55% after the quarterly results were declared even as the benchmark Sensex was trading half a percent lower.

    One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

    • Tushar Deep Singh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Tushar Deep Singh

      Tushar is an assistant editor with HT Digital, tasked with building the HT Business vertical on the Hindustan Times website. He writes on all things business, with outsized focus on India's auto sector and AI-driven technology. When not in the newsroom, he can be found on a motorcycle.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices, Budget 2026 LIVE on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/HUL Q3 Results: Profit Surges 120% Due To One-off Gains From Kwality Wall's Demerger
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes