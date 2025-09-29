Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HUL share price declines after warnings of GST 2.0 impact on July-September sales

    HUL says revenue growth is likely to be flat or in low single-digit percentages for the quarter ended 30 September 2025 due to the rollout of GST 2.0.

    Published on: Sep 29, 2025 10:59 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. fell at the open today after India's largest FMCG maker warned of a sales decline due to rollout of GST reforms.

    HUL share price fell as much as 2.68% to ₹2,443.50 apiece intraday. (Reuters)
    HUL share price fell as much as 2.68% to ₹2,443.50 apiece intraday. (Reuters)

    HUL share price fell as much as 2.68% to 2,443.50 apiece intraday even as the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.39% to 80,744.01 points.

    On Friday, the India unit of Unilever Plc informed the stock exchanges that it revenue growth to be flat or in low single-digit percentages for the quarter ended 30 September due to the rollout of GST 2.0.

    “While this measure supports long-term consumption, we have seen a transitory impact in the form of disruption at distributors and retailers across channels to clear existing inventories with old prices,” the company stated.

    On 4 September, India cut GST rates on hundreds of items — from soaps to small cars — to rationalise the Goods and Services Tax into two slabs of 5% and 18 from the earlier four — 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%. Most of the essential goods, which HUL retails, are in the 5% tax slab.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/HUL Share Price Declines After Warnings Of GST 2.0 Impact On July-September Sales
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes