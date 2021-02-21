IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Hyundai aims to strengthen its SUV lineup in India
A car assembly line at Hyundai Motors Plant in Chennai. The company led the SUV space in the country with sales of 1.8 lakh units in 2020.(Credit: Babu Ponappan/HT Archive)
A car assembly line at Hyundai Motors Plant in Chennai. The company led the SUV space in the country with sales of 1.8 lakh units in 2020.(Credit: Babu Ponappan/HT Archive)
business

Hyundai aims to strengthen its SUV lineup in India

The company, which is the second largest passenger vehicle maker in the country, is also gearing up to bring a seven-seater model in the country.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:59 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India plans to further consolidate its SUV portfolio in the country as the vertical continues to outshine other segments and drive passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market, according to a top company official.

The company, which is the second largest passenger vehicle maker in the country, is also gearing up to bring a seven-seater model in the country.

"The SUV segment is the market driver currently. We have an edge globally when it comes to SUVs. So, going ahead we are going to further strengthen our lineup in the country," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) MD and CEO SS Kim told PTI.

The company led the SUV space in the country with sales of 1.8 lakh units in 2020. It sells models like Venue, Creta and Tucson in the market.

SUV sales have been witnessing an upward trend in the country in the recent years.  

In 2019, SUV sales were 25 per cent of the total passenger vehicle sales. In 2020, the sale contribution of the segment rose to 29 per cent and in January this year it surged to 33 per cent.

Also read| Bitcoin, ethereum prices 'seem high,' says Tesla CEO Elon Musk

When asked if the company is planning to launch an MPV in the country, Kim said: "There is market demand for multi seater vehicle so we are preparing some product and hopefully in the future we can introduce something new, not specifically a multi purpose vehicle (MPV) but a vehicle with multi seating configuration."

He however did not share the launch timeline or other details about the model.

The automaker sells 11 models in the country but does not have an MPV in its product lineup.

Commenting on exports, Kim said the pandemic has impacted the company's shipments over the last few months.

He however noted that with things getting better in many geographies across the world, the export volumes of the company would now be increasing substantially.

During the April-January period of this fiscal year, Hyundai led the segment with dispatch of 82,121 units, down 47.01 per cent from the year-ago period.

Kim also noted that the company would continue to offer diesel products in the country as the demand for such models was very strong in some states.

Also read| CSR should not be legally mandated, philanthropy comes from within: Azim Premji

"We will continue with production and sale of diesel cars in many segments. If a customer wants some product, we will give that as we are a customer centric organisation," he said.

On government policies, Kim noted that initiatives like Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme would help the company further strengthen its overseas shipments.

"Government support is very important for the industry, not only in the domestic market but also for exports. From the company perspective we were the first OEM which started exports of Made in India products," he said.

With new players coming in, government support is all the more critical now, he added.

Kim noted that it would be very beneficial for the domestic auto industry if they could get some support from the government.

"Government is expected to give an outline of the PLI scheme in the first week of March, so we are very closely following that. We are committed to the Aatmanirbhar initiative and the PLI scheme will not only augment the growth in the industry but also project the country as a very strong manufacturing base," he said.

When asked about the company's stand on the upcoming second phase of the corporate average fuel efficiency (CAFE) and real-time driving emission (RDE) test norms, Kim said the implementation of the initiatives would lead to an increase in material costs, and it will eventually lead to price increase of vehicles as well.

"We are afraid that price increase will have a negative impact in terms of market demand and it could lead to a low demand scenario. So if the government decides for maybe one year or three year deferment that will be very helpful in the market recovery," he added.

The automaker has the required technology and would be ready to follow the regulations if the government decides to implement them from the original timeline, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hyundai motor india suvs
Close
A car assembly line at Hyundai Motors Plant in Chennai. The company led the SUV space in the country with sales of 1.8 lakh units in 2020.(Credit: Babu Ponappan/HT Archive)
A car assembly line at Hyundai Motors Plant in Chennai. The company led the SUV space in the country with sales of 1.8 lakh units in 2020.(Credit: Babu Ponappan/HT Archive)
business

Hyundai aims to strengthen its SUV lineup in India

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:59 PM IST
The company, which is the second largest passenger vehicle maker in the country, is also gearing up to bring a seven-seater model in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 617.14 points or 1.22 per cent to close above the 51,000-mark for the first time on Monday REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File photo(REUTERS)
The BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 617.14 points or 1.22 per cent to close above the 51,000-mark for the first time on Monday REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File photo(REUTERS)
business

Global trends to guide markets; indices may remain range-bound: Analysts

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Markets had registered sharp gains post the Union Budget, but last week profit-taking was witnessed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BSE benchmark declined 654.54 points or 1.26 per cent.(Shutterstock)
The BSE benchmark declined 654.54 points or 1.26 per cent.(Shutterstock)
business

Market cap of 8 of top 10 most-valued firms tumbles over 1.23 lakh crore

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services was the biggest laggard in the list as its market valuation tanked 44,672.14 crore to 11,52,770.11 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elon Musk, an ardent proponent of digital currencies, has defended Tesla's recent purchase of $1.5 billion of bitcoin.(REUTERS)
Elon Musk, an ardent proponent of digital currencies, has defended Tesla's recent purchase of $1.5 billion of bitcoin.(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin, ethereum prices 'seem high,' says Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:16 PM IST
The chief executive of Tesla Inc, whose recent tweets have fueled the digital-currency rally, made the remark on Twitter while replying to a user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the data, around 6.41 lakh new members joined EPFO in November 2020.(HT Photo)
According to the data, around 6.41 lakh new members joined EPFO in November 2020.(HT Photo)
business

EPFO adds 12.54 lakh new subscribers in December: Labour ministry

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:49 PM IST
Nearly 53.70 lakh subscribers were added in the first three quarters of the current financial year (April-December, 2020), despite the ongoing virus pandemic, a release issued by the ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Azim Premji, who donated <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,904 crore in donations last year ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22 crore a day), also highlighted that the Covid-19 crisis was a "wake up call"(REUTERS)
Azim Premji, who donated 7,904 crore in donations last year ( 22 crore a day), also highlighted that the Covid-19 crisis was a "wake up call"(REUTERS)
business

CSR should not be legally mandated, philanthropy comes from within: Azim Premji

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:01 PM IST
"I do not think we should have a legal mandate for companies to do CSR. Philanthropy or charity or contribution to society must come from within, and it cannot be mandated from outside. But that's my personal view."
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury attends Airbus's annual news conference on 2019 results in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury attends Airbus's annual news conference on 2019 results in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Airbus CEO calls for trade war ceasefire, easing Covid-19 travel bans

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Washington progressively imposed import duties of 15% on Airbus jets from 2019 after a prolonged dispute at the World Trade Organization, and the EU responded with matching tariffs on Boeing jets a year later.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The previous installment of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,000 crore was released earlier this week on Monday. (Mint)
The previous installment of 6,000 crore was released earlier this week on Monday. (Mint)
business

Govt releases GST compensation of 5,000 crore for states in 17th installment

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Till now, 91% of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to the states and UTs with Legislative Assemblies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.(REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.(REUTERS)
business

US poised to beat China’s V-shaped recovery: Report

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:42 PM IST
The alignment of US fiscal stimulus and rebound from Covid-19 in Europe will help bring a 7.6% surge in world GDP around mid-year, they said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The New York Stock Exchange, traders work on the floor on Friday, Feb. 19. 2021. (AP File Photo )
The New York Stock Exchange, traders work on the floor on Friday, Feb. 19. 2021. (AP File Photo )
business

A year after Covid-19 crash, pandemic losers are the new winners

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:08 PM IST
The increasing optimism among investors about an end to months of lockdowns and travel restrictions can also be seen in the recent underperformance of those stocks that were among the pandemic’s biggest winners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A petrol pump attendant filling fuel into a vehicle in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
A petrol pump attendant filling fuel into a vehicle in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
business

Fuel prices surge throughout the week, criticism against Centre continues

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:21 AM IST
Several states slashed prices to provide some relief to the middle class.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gold buying saw a surge in India due to the fall in prices.(Reuters)
Gold buying saw a surge in India due to the fall in prices.(Reuters)
business

Gold prices slide to lowest in 8 months, silver rates face volatility

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:29 AM IST
  • Gold prices hit an eight-month low on Friday as prices in India followed global cues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The RBI has proposed classifying NBFCs into four categories based on size and risk perception.mint(MINT_PRINT)
The RBI has proposed classifying NBFCs into four categories based on size and risk perception.mint(MINT_PRINT)
business

RBI puts 1,000 withdrawal cap on Deccan Urban Co-op Bank

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:53 AM IST
RBI puts 1,000 withdrawal cap on Deccan Urban Co-op Bank; fresh loans, deposits restricted
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the government, the transaction in 2006-07 involving entities in Jersey led to capital gains in the hands of Cairn UK Holdings that is taxable in India. India earlier raised a tax demand of around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,400 crore plus an equal amount in penalty and interest accrued. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
According to the government, the transaction in 2006-07 involving entities in Jersey led to capital gains in the hands of Cairn UK Holdings that is taxable in India. India earlier raised a tax demand of around 10,400 crore plus an equal amount in penalty and interest accrued. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
business

Govt to challenge Cairn Energy’s case in courts

By Gireesh Chandra Prasad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:33 AM IST
The move signals the government’s resolve to defend its sovereign rights in taxation. The government has, however, kept open the possibility of a resolution within existing Indian laws, the person said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All digital coins combined have a market cap of around $1.7 trillion.(REUTERS)
All digital coins combined have a market cap of around $1.7 trillion.(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin hits $1 trillion market cap, soars to another record high

Reuters, New York, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:19 PM IST
The world's most popular cryptocurrency jumped to an all-time high above $54,000, setting it on course for a weekly jump of more than 11%. It has surged roughly 64% so far this month and was last up 5.5% at $54,405.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP