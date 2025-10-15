Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Hyundai India appoints Tarun Garg as MD & CEO as Unsoo Kim resigns

    Tarun Garg has become the first Indian to lead Hyundai in India since the South Korean carmaker entered the subcontinent with the Santro in 1996.

    Updated on: Oct 15, 2025 8:36 AM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Tarun Garg has become the first Indian to lead Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd.'s India operations since the South Korean carmaker entered the subcontinent with the Santro in 1996.

    Hyundai India MD & CEO Designate Tarun Garg. (Tushar Deep Singh/HT)
    Hyundai India MD & CEO Designate Tarun Garg. (Tushar Deep Singh/HT)

    Effective 1 January 2026, Garg will replace Unsoo Kim as managing director and chief executive officer at Hyundai Motor India Ltd., as Kim is heading back to South Korea for a strategic role at the parent firm, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

    The appointment is subject to shareholder approval. Between now and till the end of year, Garg will be MD & CEO designate.

    Tarun Garg Profile

    A mechanical engineer and graduate of IIM Lucknow, Garg started his career in 1994 as a management trainee at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. where he rose through the ranks to become executive director of marketing by 2019.

    He joined Hyundai India as director (sales, marketing & service) in December 2019 and was promoted to chief operating officer in January 2023, according to his LinkedIn profile. It was under him and Unsoo Kim that Hyundai India launched India's largest IPO last year.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/Hyundai India Appoints Tarun Garg As MD & CEO As Unsoo Kim Resigns
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes