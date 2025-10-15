Hyundai India appoints Tarun Garg as MD & CEO as Unsoo Kim resigns

Tarun Garg has become the first Indian to lead Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd.'s India operations since the South Korean carmaker entered the subcontinent with the Santro in 1996. Hyundai India MD & CEO Designate Tarun Garg. (Tushar Deep Singh/HT)

Effective 1 January 2026, Garg will replace Unsoo Kim as managing director and chief executive officer at Hyundai Motor India Ltd., as Kim is heading back to South Korea for a strategic role at the parent firm, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The appointment is subject to shareholder approval. Between now and till the end of year, Garg will be MD & CEO designate.

Tarun Garg Profile A mechanical engineer and graduate of IIM Lucknow, Garg started his career in 1994 as a management trainee at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. where he rose through the ranks to become executive director of marketing by 2019.

He joined Hyundai India as director (sales, marketing & service) in December 2019 and was promoted to chief operating officer in January 2023, according to his LinkedIn profile. It was under him and Unsoo Kim that Hyundai India launched India's largest IPO last year.