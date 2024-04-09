In huge success, Tata deploys its TSAT-1A satellite in space on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket

The Tata Group has just logged a signal achievement in space technology. it has been revealed that the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has successfully deployed its sub-metre optical satellite in space. The announcement was made jointly with Satellogic Inc, which has wide experience in sub-metre resolution Earth Observation data collection. The deployment of TSAT-1A was done aboard the Bandwagon-1 mission via SpaceX. Notably, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched the TSAT-1A satellite from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, as confirmed by TASL in a statement. SpaceX is run by billionaire Elon Musk. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket carried the Tata TSAT-1A satellite into space.(REUTERS)

Assembled and tested in India

While the successful deployment is the highlight, this instrument also has logged other achievements and two of the notable ones are that it was assembled and tested within India. TSAT-1A was assembled at Tata Advanced’s Assembly, Integration, and Testing (AIT) plant in Karnataka.

What will the Tata satellite do?

The satellite, TSAT-1A, is equipped to deliver high-resolution optical satellite images and it expected to achieve full functionality in a few months.

According to a report in the Economic Times, this is the first military grade geospatial satellite manufactured in the Indian private sector.

Tata Advanced and Satellogic tie-up

The seeds of the project were laid in a collaboration agreement signed between TASL and Satellogic in November. The strategy behind the decision was to leverage Satellogic's expertise in developing and integrating advanced Earth Observation satellites in India. What Tata Advanced brought to the table was the capability in complex system integration.

TASL's CEO and Managing Director, Sukaran Singh, emphasized the significance of this milestone and expressed¯ gratitude for the support received from the government to enable the successful launch of teh satellite.

About Tata Advanced Systems

Tata Advanced is a subsidiary of Tata Sons and the company holds a significant position in India's aerospace and defense sector. It also has a working collaboration going on with the Indian space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).