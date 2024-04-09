 In huge success, Tata deploys its TSAT-1A satellite in space on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

In huge success, Tata deploys its TSAT-1A satellite in space on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket

ByHT News Desk
Apr 09, 2024 02:34 PM IST

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket successfully carried the Tata TSAT-1A satellite in space for a successful deployment.

The Tata Group has just logged a signal achievement in space technology. it has been revealed that the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has successfully deployed its sub-metre optical satellite in space. The announcement was made jointly with Satellogic Inc, which has wide experience in sub-metre resolution Earth Observation data collection. The deployment of TSAT-1A was done aboard the Bandwagon-1 mission via SpaceX. Notably, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched the TSAT-1A satellite from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, as confirmed by TASL in a statement. SpaceX is run by billionaire Elon Musk.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket carried the Tata TSAT-1A satellite into space.(REUTERS)
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket carried the Tata TSAT-1A satellite into space.(REUTERS)

Assembled and tested in India

While the successful deployment is the highlight, this instrument also has logged other achievements and two of the notable ones are that it was assembled and tested within India. TSAT-1A was assembled at Tata Advanced’s Assembly, Integration, and Testing (AIT) plant in Karnataka.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Read More: Aadhaar ATM: You can now get cash at home. Here's how: All FAQs answered

What will the Tata satellite do?

The satellite, TSAT-1A, is equipped to deliver high-resolution optical satellite images and it expected to achieve full functionality in a few months.

According to a report in the Economic Times, this is the first military grade geospatial satellite manufactured in the Indian private sector.

Read More: PhonePe users can now make payments via UPI in Singapore: Here's how to do it

Tata Advanced and Satellogic tie-up

The seeds of the project were laid in a collaboration agreement signed between TASL and Satellogic in November. The strategy behind the decision was to leverage Satellogic's expertise in developing and integrating advanced Earth Observation satellites in India. What Tata Advanced brought to the table was the capability in complex system integration.

TASL's CEO and Managing Director, Sukaran Singh, emphasized the significance of this milestone and expressed¯ gratitude for the support received from the government to enable the successful launch of teh satellite.

Read More: Creative Graphics Solutions IPO: Stellar debut! Share price lists at 175

About Tata Advanced Systems

Tata Advanced is a subsidiary of Tata Sons and the company holds a significant position in India's aerospace and defense sector. It also has a working collaboration going on with the Indian space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / In huge success, Tata deploys its TSAT-1A satellite in space on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On