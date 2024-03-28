 Income tax deadline to seek tax exemption via ELSS today: All you need to know - Hindustan Times
Income tax deadline to seek tax exemption via ELSS today: All you need to know

ByHT News Desk
Mar 28, 2024 03:19 PM IST

Income Tax: Financial markets will be closed on Friday due to Good Friday following which the markets are closed on the weekend.

The last date to invest in tax saving instruments is March 31 but the last day to invest in Equity Linked Savings Instruments (ELSS) is today as it is the last date when the markets are open. Financial markets will be closed on Friday due to Good Friday following which the markets are closed on the weekend. Owing to this financial markets are closed for three days and mutual fund houses will not be able to process the transactions during these days.

Banks are also working this Saturday (March 30) on account of it being the fifth Saturday of the month but banks are closed on Friday (March 29) for Good Friday. As stock markets are closed, therefore, mutual fund houses are also scheduled to be closed on these three days.

You can only debit money from your bank account but no mutual fund units will be transferred to your account before Monday. Hence it is not possible to invest in ELSS on the Good Friday weekend.

However, you can invest in any non-equity financial instrument such as NPS, PPF or insurance, since online transactions can take place on the weekend as well.

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)'s guidelines, money should be credited to the mutual fund bank house for an investment to be considered done.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Follow Us On