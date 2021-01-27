Income Tax refunds worth ₹1.81 lakh cr issued so far in FY21
The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued over ₹1.81 lakh crore worth refunds to more than 1.74 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal year.
Of this, personal income tax refunds of ₹62,231 crore have been issued to over 1.71 crore taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of ₹1.19 lakh crore have been issued in 2.12 lakh cases.
“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,81,336 crore to more than 1.74 crore taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 25th January, 2021,” the department tweeted.
