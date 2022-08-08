Income Tax Return: Use Aadhaar-based OTP to verify ITRs. Details here

The deadline to submit income tax returns (ITRs) for financial year 2021-22 and assessment year 2022-23 was July 31, and this year, the Union government did not extend the due date. The Income Tax department received nearly 5.83 crore tax returns in total of which more than 72 lakh – a record – were submitted on the last day.

While citizens who are yet to file their returns can do so till December 31 by paying late fees-cum-fine, taxpayers who submitted their ITRs on or before July 31 should verify their returns, or else these will not be processed. ITRs should be verified within a month of being filed.

There are several ways to verify ITRs. However, among these, one of the simplest ways is Aadhaar-based one-time password (OTP) method; to avail this, your mobile number must be linked to Aadhaar.

To verify returns using the Aadhaar-based OTP system, just follow these steps:

(1.) Visit the e-verify page of the IT department's portal, and select the option for Aadhaar-based OTP.

(2.) A pop-up will appear asking you to validate your Aadhaar details, mark a tick next to that box.

(3.) Click on ‘Generate Aadhaar OTP’ to receive a six-digit code on your registered mobile number.

(4.) Enter the OTP (valid only for 15 minutes) to complete the e-verification.

