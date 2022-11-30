Home / Business / India annual GDP growth slows to 6.3% in July-September quarter

India annual GDP growth slows to 6.3% in July-September quarter

business
Published on Nov 30, 2022 05:42 PM IST

The growth rate was above the 6.2% forecast by economists for the quarter, the second of India's 2022/23 financial year.

Representational image.
PTI |

India's economy grew by 6.3 per cent in the second quarter of the current fiscal, official data released on Wednesday showed.

The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 8.4 per cent in the July-September quarter of 2021-22, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

Analysts had projected the Indian economy would expand at half of the growth rate of 13.5 per cent recorded in April-June quarter this fiscal.

According to rating agency Icra, the GDP was likely to grow at 6.5 per cent while State Bank of India in its report, projected the growth rate at 5.8 per cent for July-September, 2022.

Earlier this month, in an article published in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin, the GDP growth was pegged at 6.1-6.3 per cent in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

China registered an economic growth rate of 3.9 per cent in July-September, 2022.

gdp growth
