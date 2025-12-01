Auto sales in November 2025: Bajaj Auto up 8%, Escorts Kubota up 18%
Auto sales in November 2025 LIVE: From Maruti Suzuki to Royal Enfield, here's a look at which Indian automaker sold how much in the month gone by.
India's auto sales in November 2025 likely grew in the double-digit percentages across most segments, as buyers flocked to the showrooms to make the most of GST rate cuts on cars and motorcycles of all shapes and sizes. According to brokerages, the primary drivers of the positive sentiment are: 1. GST rate cuts: The recent reduction in the GST on small cars, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles was a major catalyst, boosting affordability....Read More
2. Sustained demand: The momentum from the festive season, which largely concluded in October, likely sustained in November due to the ongoing wedding season and a general pickup in consumption.
3. Strong rural demand: There's a marked revival in rural consumption on the back of a robust monsoon that's resulted in a bumper harvest. This supports tractor as well as two-wheeler sales in the hinterland.
Against that backdrop, here's a look at which automaker sold how much in the month gone by—from Maruti Suzuki to Royal Enfield.
Auto sales in November 2025: SML Mahindra
Total sales of SML Mahindra Ltd. (formerly SML Isuzu) doubled over the year-ago period to 1,087 units in November 2025, according to an exchange filing on Monday (1 December 2025).
SML Mahindra sales in November 2025 (YoY)
- Cargo vehicles up 83% at 429 units
- Passenger vehicles up 116% at 658 units
- Total sales up 102% at 1,087 units
It's worth noting here that Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. completed acquisition of SML Isuzu on 1 August 2025 by acquiring 58.96% stake from Sumitomo Corp. and Isuzu Motors of Japan.
Auto sales in November 2025: Escorts Kubota up 17.9%
Total sales of Escorts Kubota Ltd, rose 17.9% year-on-year to 10,580 units last month on the back of higher tractor sales in rural India, according to an exchange filing on Monday (1 December 2025).
Escorts Kubota sales in November 2025 (YoY)
- India tractor sales up 15.9% at 10,122 units
- Tractor exports up 87.7% at 458 units
- Total tractor sales up 17.9% at 10,580 units
The tractor industry continued its upward trajectory in November 2025, supported by government initiatives, reduced GST rates and subsidy on agricultural machinery—factors that have made tractors affordable, according to Escorts Kubota.
“Our retail sales experienced a notable increase as the kharif harvesting season came to a close and rabi sowing advanced smoothly,” the tractor maker said in the exchange filing. “Improved reservoir levels from last year guaranteed ample water supply, setting a promising outlook for the upcoming season.”
“We anticipate sustained growth for the remainder of the fiscal.”
Auto sales in November 2025: Bajaj Auto up 8%
Total sales of Bajaj Auto Ltd. rose 8% year-on-year to 4,53,273 units in November 2025, on the back of higher three-wheeler sales and their exports, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
Bajaj Auto sales in November 2025 (YoY)
- India 2W sales down 1% at 2,02,510 units
- 2W exports up 8% at 1,77,204 units
- Total 2W sales up 3% at 3,79,714 units
- Total 3W sales up 37% at 73,559 units
In the fiscal through November 2025, Bajaj Auto's total sales are up 5% year-on-year to 33,76,800 units.
