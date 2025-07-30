Shailesh Jejurikar as P&G CEO: Latest among Indians at helm of global giants

India-born Shailesh Jejurikar is all set to become Procter & Gamble's next chief executive officer, the latest of a series of India-born managers to head a global giant. Shailesh Jejurikar joined P&G in 1989 as an assistant brand manager after graduating.(X)

Procter & Gamble, based in Cincinnati, said Jejurikar, its current chief operating officer, would replace Jon Moeller as CEO from January 1, 2026.

With this appointment, Jejurikar joins a growing club of Indian-origin leaders heading some of the world's largest companies.

The club includes Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Alphabet and Google's Sundar Pichai, Adobe's Shantanu Narayen, IBM's Arvind Krishna, and Apple's newly named COO, Sabih Khan.

Who is Shailesh Jejurikar?

Jejurikar, 58, joined P&G in 1989 as an assistant brand manager after graduating in 1989 from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow.

Throughout the last 35 years, he has progressed through the organisation, developing and growing the company's core businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

He has been a key driver behind guiding the company's Fabric and Home Care businesses and has driven operational innovation in supply chain, IT, and global business services.

Global presence of Indian executives

Jejurikar's appointment highlights the growing influence of India-born executives at the top echelons of corporate leadership worldwide.

Just last month, Sabih Khan, a Moradabad native, was appointed Apple's Chief Operating Officer — an uncommon promotion in one of the tech world's most secretive and exclusive leadership hierarchies.

Meanwhile, individuals such as Vasant Narasimhan (Novartis), Reshma Kewalramani (Vertex), Sanjay Mehrotra (Micron), Anirudh Devgan (Cadence), and Leena Nair (Chanel) are shaping the world's largest industries.

Pioneers like Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo, and Harish Manwani, who became the first COO of Unilever in 2011, paved the way for the current wave of CEOs of Indian origin.