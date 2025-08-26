India gets a stock market holiday on a day when US tariffs come into effect

India’s stock markets will remain closed on the day 50% US tariffs take effect. That should come as a breather for equities after the large-scale today. The Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai.(Punit Paranjpe/AFP)

The Bombay Stock Exchange as well as the National Stock Exchange are shut for trading due to Ganesh Chaturthi being celebrated in Mumbai—the financial capital of India, according to the list of stock market holidays on the BSE website.

What’s Open, What’s Shut

Trading in the equity segment, equity derivatives segment, and the SLB segment will be closed for trading on Wednesday, as are the currency derivatives segments, NDS-RST and Tri-Party repo segment. The commodity derivatives and electronic gold receipts segments will remain closed from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm but resume thereafter.

Stock Market Holidays 2025

According to the trading holiday calendar on the BSE website, the last trading holiday was on 15 August on account of India’s Independence Day and the next is on 2 October for Gandhi Jayanti. There are four more stock market holidays this year—Diwali (21 and 22 October 2025), Guru Nanak Jayanti (5 November 2025) and Christmas Day (25 December 2025).

Frankly, Ganesh Chaturthi has handed a breather to the stock market after the downturn today.

India’s equity benchmarks—the 30-share S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50—had their worst trading session in three months today, so much so that they turned negative for August. The Nifty 50 fell 1.02% to 24,712.05 points and the Sensex lost 1.04% to 80,786.54.

On Tuesday, a US Homeland Security notification confirmed that Washington will impose an additional 25% tariff on all Indian-origin goods from Wednesday. Indian exports will face US duty of up to 50%—among the highest imposed by Washington—after President Donald Trump announced additional tariffs over New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil.

India’s real GDP growth rate could fall close to 60 basis points if the US tariffs are enforced, with engineering goods, auto components, gems and jewellery, marine and textiles among the most exposed sectors, according to brokerages.

Tariff concerns, coupled with muted earnings, have already prompted foreign investors to sell about $2.5 billion in August, the highest outflows since February.

Equities fell on Tuesday “as India-US trade negotiations are unlikely to materialise in the near term and erratic tariff decisions could impact economic growth in the coming quarters,” said Amnish Aggarwal, head of institutional research at PL Capital.

The benchmarks may see some knee-jerk, near-term jitters in the next few sessions as the real economic impact of the tariffs will only be evident after the implementation, he said.