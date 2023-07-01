Home / Business / GST collection grows 12% to over 1.61 lakh crore in June: Ministry of Finance

GST collection grows 12% to over 1.61 lakh crore in June: Ministry of Finance

ByHT News Desk
Jul 01, 2023 03:05 PM IST

India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection crossed ₹1.60 lakh crore mark in June, the finance ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection crossed 1.60 lakh crore mark in June, the finance ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection crossed ₹1.60 lakh crore mark in June, the finance ministry said in a statement on Saturday. (HT File Photo)
India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection crossed 1.60 lakh crore mark in June, the finance ministry said in a statement on Saturday. (HT File Photo)

According to the finance ministry, it is for the fourth time since inception of GST that the gross collection has crossed the 1.6 lakh crore mark. The collection has breached the 1.50 lakh crore for the seventh time since inception.

The government said out of gross GST revenue of 1,61,497 crore, 31,013 crore is Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST). On the other hand, state goods and services tax (SGST) is 38,292 crore while the integrated goods and services tax (IGST) is 80,292 crore. The ministry said cess is 11,900 crore.

“The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of June 2023 after regular settlement is 67,237 crore for CGST and 68,561 crore for the SGST”, the ministry stated.

“The revenues for the month of June 2023 are 12% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 18% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year”, the government added.

