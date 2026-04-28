Now, India pushes diesel, LPG blending plans

The government is taking decisive steps towards rolling out blended diesel and commercial liquefied petroleum gas, finalising a set of standards for such fuels to reduce reliance on imports and boost energy security amid lumbering geopolitical tensions, people aware of the matter said. **PTI's Best Photos of the Week** Guwahati: A notice at a petrol pump reads, "Petrol out of stock", amid rumours of fuel shortage in the wake of the West Asian conflict, in Guwahati, Assam, Thursday, March 26, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_26_2026_000072B)(PTI03_29_2026_000250B) *** Local Caption *** (PTI)

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is examining inputs from refiners and the transport industry to finalise specifications for diesel blended with 10% iso-butyl alcohol (IBA), a flammable liquid typically produced from fermented grains. Publication of the standard is expected by June 15, 2026, according to a status report reviewed by HT.

Technical teams at BIS, India’s standards-setting body, are working through consultations with stakeholders before finalisation, one person familiar with the process said.

Separately, the government is also preparing final standards for dimethyl ether (DME)-blended LPG for commercial use by May 15. A revised benchmark is expected to be notified after consultations, according to people aware of the matter. DME is a gas that can be produced from natural gas, coal and biomass. Officials said blended LPG is being considered only for commercial applications, while household LPG cylinders will continue with conventional fuel mixes.

“The contents of domestic LPG cylinders will remain unblended,” one person said, adding that DME blends may not be suitable for household cooking use.

The draft standard for IBA-blended diesel was prepared by a working group led by Bharat Petroleum Corp executive Dr Bharat Newalkar and based on fuel-characterisation studies by leading oil marketing companies.

Further sample analysis was later carried out by oil companies, with Bharat Petroleum Corp assigned coordination of the process, officials said.

A draft standard is expected to be released for public comments before final notification.

India already has a benchmark for blended LPG covering household, commercial and industrial uses, excluding automotive applications, though it has not been implemented.

Officials said the government has now decided to prioritise blended LPG for commercial use, prompting revisions to the existing standard.