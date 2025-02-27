Indian employees seek 20-40% salary hikes as hiring in AI, EV sectors rises: Report

Indian employees are now seeking salary hikes of 20-40 per cent in high-growth sectors like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Electric Vehicles (EV), and engineering, according to findings of a report. This rise in salary expectations comes as a result of the growing demand for specialized skills in these areas.

The demand for hiring comes for niche roles in sectors like Electric Vehicles (EV), Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), digital transformation, and cloud computing.

Employees seeking quality work

Apart from a pay hike, employees are also seeking meaningful work, career development, and flexible working conditions, according to the report.

Meanwhile, AI's role in the workplace is also increasing, but more so as growth enabler rather than a threat, provided the employees keep pace with technological advancements and continue building their relevant skills in this department.

This comes as companies focus on building technical expertise, with an emphasis on AI-powered learning platforms, certifications, executive coaching, and leadership training, the report read.

India is one of the leading adopters of AI in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, with 42 per cent of businesses having already integrating it into their operations.

Meanwhile, industries such as banking, financial services, and IT have still managed to achieve greater salary stability despite the fluctuating job market, according to the report.