TVs, fridges, and robot vacuum cleaners in China to use DeepSeek's AI model: Report

A slew of home appliance brands in China have announced they will be using DeepSeek's Artificial Intelligence (AI) models for their TVs, fridges and robot vacuum cleaners. DeepSeek’s latest AI offering has drawn global attention for its low-cost model - at just $6 million against global average of billions of dollars. (Reuters)

These include companies such as Haier, Hisense and TCL Electronics, along with even automakers and tech heavyweights like Huawei and Tencent, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

Also Read: EU may not offer concessions to India for CBAM and Deforestation Regulation: Report

Many of these products are already smart devices which respond to voice-activated commands. However, DeepSeek's models will allow them to function with far greater precision.

A more specific example of the functions would be a robotic vacuum cleaner leveraging the semantic parsing capabilities of the DeepSeek-R1 model to position itself and avoid obstacles with more speed and sophistication, the report read.

Also Read: 20-year-old student working part-time for Swiggy in Delhi calls firm's insurance ‘useless’: ‘They don’t let us…'

"The device will be able to comprehend complex instructions such as 'Gently wax the wooden floor in the master bedroom but avoid the Legos," the report quoted Liu Xingliang, a Beijing-based independent industry analyst, as saying.

This comes after the Hangzhou-based DeepSeek's large language models upended the AI sector this year since they showcased Silicon Valley-rivalling performance, but for a fraction of the cost, resulting in much pride and glee in China.

Also Read: Tesla's market value dips below $1 trillion as firm's Europe sales slump

DeepSeek is also now planning to release R2, the successor to its R1 reasoning model, soon, according to the report.