Indian-origin businessman offers luxury party on a plane and it costs…

An Indian-origin businessman’s luxury hospitality group is offering a private jet experience unlike no other for around ₹11-12 lakh per hour. Kabir Mulchandani’s Five Holdings, known for its extravagant party hotels and resorts, has unveiled its 16-passenger flight complete with non-stop entertainment. The party jet is fitted with LED lights, features a bedroom with a spacious king-size bed. (instagram)

The Dubai-based group announced on Thursday that it is accepting bookings for Fly FIVE. The party jet is fitted with LED lights, features a bedroom with a spacious king-size bed, and a unique "gust belt" to ensure passenger safety. Anyone can book the plane for a trip of up to 12 hours.

The jet, with the registration code 9H-FIVE, with ‘H’ standing for ‘hotel’, will be operated by Zurich-based Comlux. It is the first of the new ACJ TwoTwenty models delivered by Airbus SAS.

The packages range from $ 13,000 to 14,000 (( ₹11-12 lakh) per hour excluding additional relocation costs. People embarking on a round trip between London and Dubai would have to shell out close to $195,000 ( ₹16 million approximately).

The FIVE group is famous for…

The FIVE Palm Jumeirah hotels are renowned for their beach parties with star DJs and allowing guests to drive supercars into the hotel's nightclub for $2,723 (around ₹2 lakh). Mulchandani explained that the brand was now pivoting towards the entertainment industry, according to Bloomberg.

The idea behind 9H-FIVE

Mulchandani was reportedly inspired to launch the party plane when he saw the demand for private jets zoom during Covid-19 and aims to invest in space tourism and a massive party yacht next.

The businessman also revealed that he considered it a marketing tool and wasn't looking to make money on the plane when he purchased it in August 2021. The market value of the luxury jet, which has to clock in a flying time of about 200 hours a year to break even, is reportedly in the range of $80 million to $85 million.

